"Thank you to my dad, who finally decided that he's gonna come with me to tournaments" - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek after lifting Stuttgart Open title

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek weathered another storm in the final of the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix to secure a fourth consecutive WTA tour title and extend her winning streak to 23 matches.

The Pole fended off Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash, beating her opponent 6-2, 6-2. Sabalenka, who played in her second consecutive final here in Stuttgart, showed flashes of her best tennis. But the Belarusian was far too inconsistent throughout the hour and 24 minute encounter.

2020 Roland Garros: 64 61

2021 Adelaide: 62 62

2021 Rome: 60 60

2022 Doha: 62 60

2022 Indian Wells: 64 61

2022 Miami: 64 60

2022 Stuttgart: 62 62



Iga Swiatek has now won her last seven finals in straight sets and will head into the Madrid Open undefeated on clay this season. Speaking about her win in her on-court interview after the final, the youngster said she was happy to have come through a "super tough" encounter.

The 20-year-old said playing against Sabalenka was never easy, before adding that she was already looking forward to their next encounter.

"First of all, Aryna, it's always super tough playing against you," Swiatek said. "Yeah, I mean, it was a tough match. I mean, we fought for every game, so hopefully there are many more to come."

"And yeah, I mean, I wanted to thank my team for sure," she continued. "Last few days have been tough especially after yesterday's match. So, thank you much for keeping me alive because yeah, it wasn't easy."

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Swiatek then thanked her team, who she said could not travel with her to Stuttgart this week, but were constantly offering their support over the phone. She went on to joke about the Stuttgart title being one of her first wins where she had her father in the stands, saying he had very recently decided to travel with her more.

"Half of my teammies back home," Iga Swiatek said. "But yeah, they needed some time off from me, but basically, yeah, they were available for, like, any call that I wanted to have. So thank you for staying with me even though you're in another country."

"And thank you to my dad, who finally decided that he he's gonna come with me at tournaments," the World No. 1 joked.

"Now I know why everybody is calling Stuttgart one of the best tournaments of the season" - Iga Swiatek on the crowd support

Swiatek won her fourth consecutive title this season

In her interview, Iga Swiatek also thanked the fans for the amazing atmosphere, saying she could see why several players have described Stuttgart as one of the best tournaments on the WTA tour over the years.

The Pole also acknowledged the Polish fans in the crowd, saying she is always surprised to see so many of her home country's flags in the stands.

"I wanted to also, thank you guys, because the atmosphere here on this night is amazing," Iga Swiatek said. "Now I know why everybody is calling this, like one of the best tournaments in the season. So thank you for, you know, giving us energy. I do see many Polish flags as usual, it's always surprising me."

"So thank you very huge support for us, especially after so many months without being able to play in front of audience," she conitnued. "Thank you, everybody who made this tournament possible."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala