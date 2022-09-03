"Thank you daddy, I know you're watching; Venus Williams is the only reason Serena ever existed" - Serena Williams' full farewell speech at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams thanked her family for their contributions, especially her parents and sister Venus Williams, after her decorated career came to an end in New York on Friday night. The American veteran bowed out of the tennis circuit with a third-round defeat to Alija Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open.

Weeks away from her 41st birthday and ranked an unfamiliar No. 605 in the world, Williams put up a fight against Tomljanovic that has been a hallmark of her career. She dug deep and refused to bow out quietly, saving five match points before eventually coming up short.

After the contest, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took in the applause of the packed Arthur Ashe Stadium before addressing the gathering and the world.

"Oh my god, thank you so much. You guys were amazing today. I tried, Alija played a little bit better. Thank you. Daddy! I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh my god. Just everyone that's here that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades," she said, speaking on-court.

She credited her parents and sister Venus for supporting her and helping her reach lofty heights.

"It all started with my parents and they deserved everything. So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," she said, holding back tears.

"Just everyone from Jill to Isha to my sister Lyn, to my husband, Olympia, to Jarmere. Everyone in that box there today. Alexis, Kristy, Derrick. It's been a fun ride. It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life. I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said, Go, Serena, in their life. I'm just so grateful. Yeah, I mean, you got me here," she added.

Although Mary Joe Fernandez, the former American professional player conducting the interview, tried to coax Williams into reconsidering her decision to retire, the six-time US Open didn't make any promises.

"I mean, I'm literally playing my way into this and getting better, I should have started sooner this year. I don't think so, but you never know [about reconsidering retirement] but you never know, I don't know," she stated.

"She's the greatest of all time, period" - Alija Tomljanovic on Serena Williams

Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

It was a bitter-sweet moment for Alija Tomljanovic, who defeated Serena Williams to not only progress to the fourth round of the US Open but also bring an end to her opponent's career.

In her on-court interview, the Australian paid tribute to the American, calling her the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

"I love Serena. What she's done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible. She's the greatest of all time, period," the 29-year-old said.

