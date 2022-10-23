"Thank God coaching is now allowed in tennis" - Stefanos Tsitsipas' father Apostolos Tsitsipas on ATP allowing off-court coaching

Apostolos Tsitsipas, Stefanos Tsitsipas' father, shed some light on his experience of coaching his son on the ATP circuit.

He expressed his relief at off-court coaching being now allowed in tennis in an interview with Tenisology.

"Thank God coaching is now allowed in tennis. I feel that people didn't understand anything. The ATP code has always said that a person who is in a player's box can cheer him on or support him during the match. For me, in the first place, it is about trying to help your tennis player to try to get out of that emotional hole that can cause you to not be doing things well during a match," Apostolos said, via Puntodebreak.

The ATP recently decided to allow off-court coaching as long as it does not interrupt the flow of the match and cause any trouble for the opponent. Coaches should be in their designated seats and can only talk when they are both on the same side of the court.

He stressed on the need to find the right balance and pointed to the WTA's rules to back his statement.

"Why in the WTA did they allow coaches to even jump on the court? It doesn't make sense that the ATP wouldn't allow it. You have to find a balance," he added.

"Whoever comes has to know that this is something between three people" - Stefanos Tsitsipas' father on having another coach in the team

Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) and his father at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

In the same interview, Apostolos Tsitsipas also spoke about the possibility of bringing in another trainer to his son's team when he steps down from his role. He stated that he is yet to give up his role as he still has a lot to give.

He also reflected on the process a bit, stating that any new trainer who comes in has to know that everything that happens will be among three people — Stefanos Tsitsipas, his father and the trainer.

"I still think that I haven't given it my all yet. We haven't achieved all our goals yet. We have invited some coaches to the team, but whoever comes has to know that this is something between three people: Stefanos, the coach and myself. I know very good to my son. I know how he (Stefanos Tsitsipas) thinks and I know what I have to say to him in order to motivate him," Apostolos Tsitsipas said.

