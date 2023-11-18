"Thank you all for being on the journey" - Holger Rune's mother Aneke expresses gratitude towards Dane's team after his 2023 season ends

Holger Rune's mother Aneke recently expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Dane's team for supporting and working with Rune throughout the 2023 season.

Rune endured a three-set defeat against Jannik Sinner in his final round-robin match at the 2023 ATP Finals. The Italian dealt a blow to the Dane, securing a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory and ultimately putting an end to Rune's journey in Turin.

Sinner, in doing so, completed a perfect round-robin stage and finished with an impeccable 3-0 record in the Green Group. This victory also proved to be crucial in securing Novak Djokovic's position in the last four in Turin, unfortunately at Rune's expense.

Following Holger Rune's exit from the ATP Finals, Mike James, a tennis performance specialist who works with the 20-year-old took to social media and wrote:

"Over & out for the 2023 season….." James captioned his Instagram post.

Aneke Rune shared James' post on her social media and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her son's team, who provided unwavering support during both victories and losses across the season.

"Thank you all for being on the journey with Holger. In good times and bad times," Aneke captioned her Instagram story.

Aneke Rune's Instagram story

Holger Rune: "Next year I'm going to try to learn from this year"

Holger Rune at the 2023 ATP Finals

After his defeat to Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals, Holger Rune looked back on his season and reflected on it.

Rune expressed his contentment with his overall season but also admitted that there were several aspects of his game that could have been improved. The former World No. 4 stated that he will learn from the mistakes he made and prepare much better for the next year.

"I had a good season. When you finish in the top eight, you can be proud of yourself," Holger Rune said (via ATPTour.com). "I think that I could have done some things better this year — actually, a lot of things. That's how it is. It's a learning process. Next year I'm going to try to learn from this year... It's a good experience to be at this level."

Talking about his loss to Sinner, Rune expressed his determination to quickly overcome it, so that he can focus on preparing for the upcoming pre-season.

"I'm going to try to get over it as fast as possible," he said of his defeat. "Obviously there's no more matches this season. It's finished. It's done. There's no need to worry about anything... I'm just going to take some rest and start my pre-season," he added.

2023, most notably, saw the Dane reach two Masters 1000 titles, at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open. He ended up losing both, unfortunately -- the former to Andrey Rublev and the latter to Daniil Medvedev.