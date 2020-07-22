Rafael Nadal has been one of the most influential players in tennis ever since he burst on to the scene by winning the French Open back in 2005, defeating Roger Federer along the way. The Spaniard has garnered an army of fans over the years, and many claim he inspires them even in their day-to-day activities.

Rafael Nadal is adored by children and adults alike, for his grounded personality and will to fight on the court as if his life depended on it. It would be fair to say that Rafael Nadal is one of the biggest role models in not just tennis, but the sporting world overall.

A few hours ago, this admiration for Nadal was voiced to perfection through a heartfelt letter penned by a 12-year-old fan. The letter, shared on the Rafa Nadal Academy's Twitter handle, expressed in simple but powerful terms exactly what makes Nadal such an iconic hero.

Rafael Nadal is greater for his values than for his tennis: 12-year-old fan

Rafael Nadal with kids after the Match in Africa

Leaving aside the numbers for a moment, Rafael Nadal has an incredibly generous attitude and a surprisingly simple outlook towards life. People all across the world respect the Spaniard for his behavior both on and off the court, and 12-year-old Adrian reinforced exactly that with his words.

Aquí os dejamos la emotiva carta ✉️que Adrián (12 años) envío a @RafaelNadal con el regalo de RAF 🐶🎾 ¡Nos ha emocionado! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/SALnC4YYk8 — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) July 22, 2020

The letter read:

"Hi Rafael Nadal. My name is Adrian and I'm 12 years old. I started playing tennis when I was 3. The gift that I send you has a very special meaning for me and I hope that you receive it with the same affection that I have put into making it.

As you can see, they are used tennis balls. In each of them is a bit of my effort and dedication in each training, a little bit of passion that I put in each shot. They have some of defeat and victory of some matches, but above all, they are full of admiration and gratitude that I feel for you."

Never one to say a harsh or arrogant word, Rafael Nadal's humility is starkly evident in the way he conducts himself. That was what struck Adrian too, as he contineud:

"Thank you for being my role model on and off the court, because you have taught me that a tennis player is greater for his values than for his tennis, because you cannot train that. Thank you for making me love this sport more every day, every time I see you play I can't help but cry with emotion, because I enjoy and suffer at the same time."

Rafael Nadal is one of the fiercest competitors to have ever set foot on a tennis court, which was also touched upon by his little fan:

"Thank you Rafa for making this sport so great and getting contagious with your mastery and class passion at every shot, for making me excited every year when I see you practice, and you cannot imagine what it feels like to see you. In each of my shots, my defeats and my victories, you are always present."

In the concluding line of his letter, the young fan bid goodbye to Rafael Nadal and said that he hoped to train with him some day. Knowing Nadal and his kind-hearted nature, that day could come to pass very soon.