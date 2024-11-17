Taylor Fritz expressed gratitude to his team and girlfriend Morgan Riddle as he concluded his 2024 season at the ATP Finals in Turin. The World No.5 lost the final in straight sets to Jannik Sinner.

Fritz was coming off a strong performance against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals and was looking to avenge his group stage and US Open final loss to Sinner. However, things went entirely south for the American No.1 as he quickly lost the opening set 6-4.

The Italian was at his relentless best, winning the second set 6-4 to close his season with the ATP Finals trophy. While Fritz would be gutted over losing to the Italian for the fourth straight time, he achieved a career-high World No.4 ranking on Monday.

Following the loss, the 27-year-old congratulated Sinner for an incredible season that saw him win the US Open and Australian Open.

"I want to stay congrats to Jannik and his team. An insane year for you, it’s really impressive," he said.

Fritz then expressed his gratitude to his team as well as his girlfriend Morgan Riddle who was in attendance in the stands with his team.

"Thank you for my team for putting up with me. It’s been a long year, I couldn’t do it without you," Fritz added.

The 27-year-old became the first American man in 15 years to reach a Grand Slam final, achieving this feat at the U.S. Open. He also earned a bronze medal in men's doubles with Tommy Paul at the Paris Olympics.

"She’s done an amazing job" - Taylor Fritz hails girlfriend Morgan Riddle for gaining a good understanding of the sport

In Picture: Taylor Fritz, The Bank of Communications Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge 2022 (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been dating since 2024, and while the latter is a social media influencer, Fritz claimed she has gained a good understanding of tennis.

“I think it’s great to just kind of have someone who is with you, supporting you, helping keep you focused. As someone who had nothing to do with tennis before, in Morgan’s case, she’s done an amazing job over the years just kind of understanding," Taylor Fritz told CNN in a recent interview.

Fritz explained that having someone like her who understood the sport, its needs, and him, is a big thing for him.

"She gets it, and she also understands what it takes each week and throughout the year to help me play my best tennis and feel my best. I think that’s a big thing – I just kind of have someone helping me at all times," he added.

The couple has beeb featured in Netflix's Break Point, with Riddle being a regular supporter of Fritz at Grand Slam tournaments.

