"Thanks for having your 5-time Grand Slam champion appear less than 1-time Coco Gauff" - Iga Swiatek fans criticize WTA for seeming snub in new promo

Iga Swiatek fans expressed their disappointment at the WTA for what they perceive as a snub in their latest promo. The WTA recently shared a promo of them rebranding which was complete with a revamped logo.

The new logo replaces their old purple design with a "Powered-Up Green" color. The font as well as the graphics for the logo have been updated to a more minimalist style, with the organization's name written in white italics.

According to the WTA's website, the new logo symbolizes the spirit of the organization, with the tagline "Born from rebellion, rebels with a cause."

However, fans were quick to notice that in the promotional video, players like Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, and Zheng Qinwen were featured prominently, while Iga Swiatek appeared for less than a second. This perceived snub of Swiatek did not sit well with tennis fans, who took to social media to voice their frustration and disapproval.

One fan pointed out that Coco Gauff, a one-time Grand Slam winner, received more screen time than Swiatek, who has won five Grand Slam titles and held the World No. 1 ranking for over 100 weeks.

"Thanks for having your 5-time grand slam champion, 120+ weeks #1 appear less than 1-time Coco and 0-times Ons. Great job 👍 ," a fan posted.

Another fan expressed disbelief at Iga Swiatek's absence from the promo, calling it a "joke."

"Where is Iga in this video? Is this a joke?" a fan wrote.

"Where is no 1 for 125 weeks player??? Disrespectful," a fan posted.

"Hmm," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"So the big change is a cheap looking logo and a new colour. WOW. Also, granting Iga 1s in this video is seriously a joke," a fan posted.

"You must really hate Świątek. You're pathetic, and that green piece of sh*t is ugly as f*ck," a fan posted.

Where will Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff compete next?

Coco Gauff (L) & Iga Swiatek (R) at the 2025 United Cup [Image Source: Getty Images]

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be competing at the 2025 Indian Wells Open. Swiatek will be defending her title at the tournament after winning in 2024 by defeating Maria Sakkari in the final. This was her second title win at the event, with her first title coming in 2022 where she also defeated Sakkari in the final.

In 2022, Iga Swiatek defeated the likes of Anhelina Kalinina, Clara Tauson, and Angelique Kerber in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively. She then overcame Madison Keys in the quarterfinals, Simona Halep in the semifinals, and ultimately secured the title by defeating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

In 2024, Swiatek triumphed over Danielle Collins and Linda Noskova in the second and third rounds before triumphing over Yulia Putintseva in the fourth round. She then went on to defeat Caroline Wozniacki and Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, before clinching the title by defeating Maria Sakkari 6–4, 6–0 in the final.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Coco Gauff defeated the likes of Clara Burel, Lucia Bronzetti, Elise Mertens and Yuan Yue in the quarterfinals before falling to eventual runner-up Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

In addition to her singles matches, Gauff also competed in the doubles event at the WTA 1000 event in California alongside Jessica Pegula. The duo secured victories over Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, as well as Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk before ultimately being defeated by Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara in the quarterfinals.

