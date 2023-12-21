"Thanks for getting me to the player I am today" - Frances Tiafoe parts ways with coach Wayne Ferreira

Frances Tiafoe has ended his partnership with coach Wayne Ferreira after a three-year association.

The former South African professional tennis player joined forces with Tiafoe in 2020 and became the Americans' primary coach the following year after he parted ways with former coach Zack Evenden.

Ferreira and Tiafoe tasted plenty of success together. World No. 16 Tiafoe reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open in 2022 and broke into the top ten in the ATP rankings under Ferreira's tutelage.

Tiafoe announced the news of the two mutually ending their association on Wednesday night via an Instagram post. He thanked Ferreira for their time together and reminisced about the success they tasted as a team.

"Just wanted to say thanks to this guy. Three years we shared together...SHEESH we had a ton of success. But sadly we've decided to part ways. Thanks for getting me to the player I am today. Nothing but love and respect for you. My guy Wayne Ferriera," Tiafoe exclaimed via his Instagram account.

While it remains unclear why the pair ended their association, Tiafoe already seems to have moved on. An hour after making the announcement, Tiafoe made it public that he would be joining hands with Diego Moyano, a former professional tennis player and coach from Argentina.

Moyana worked as a USTA coach back in the day, helping American ATP players Tommy Paul, Reilly Opelka, and even Frances Tiafoe when he was a junior. Moyana had also coached the likes of Kevin Anderson and current US Open Women's singles champion Coco Gauff, whom he oversaw until April 2023.

"Happy to announce I’m starting my 2k24 with @diegoamoyano coaching me. It’s a full circle moment from you helping me back at the Usta days to now privately. Im excited for what’s to come. You one crazy ass dude. Man you working the hell out of me but I can’t for it to all pay off. Lets get busy next year," Tiafoe exclaimed via his Instagram account.

Frances Tiafoe will begin the 2024 campaign at Hong Kong Open

Frances Tiafoe of USA serves in his quarter-final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy - Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe is slated to get his 2024 campaign up and running at the Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open. The tournament will be played from January 1-7 in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

The ATP Tour returns to the city for the first time in more than 20 years as per reports. Former champions at the event include Rod Laver, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Pat Cash, Ivan Lendl, and Jimmy Connors.

Tiafoe will be joined in Hong Kong by the likes of Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachenov, and Marin Cilic.

Currently ranked No. 16 in the world, Tiafoe will look to move past his previous highest ranking of No. 10 in the upcoming season.