"Feel for Rafa" - Nick Kyrgios compares his injury situation to Rafael Nadal's after Spaniard suffers new hip tear

Nick Kyrgios compared his injury situation with Rafael Nadal's woes in his commiserations to the latter as the Spaniard announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open.

Nadal made his return to tennis in 2024 after a long hiatus from the sport due to a hip injury. He kicked off his comeback at the Brisbane International and faced Dominic Thiem in his first match.

Nadal managed to win the match in straight sets. In the second round, the 37-year-old went up against Jason Kubler, winning in straight sets again.

In the third round, he came up against Jordan Thompson. Despite winning the first set and having three match points, Nadal ended up losing the match 7-5, 6-7 (6), 3-6. However, during the match, he could be seen struggling and feeling pain in his left hip.

Nadal recently announced that he would be pulling out of the Australian Open due to a minor muscle tear, which is not the same injury he had earlier. Post the announcement, the tennis fraternity came out in the Spaniard's support.

Nadal's rival Nick Kyrgios, who himself is dealing with injury troubles, took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish the 37-year-old well and also mentioned that coming back too soon on the court was a fear he felt as well.

"Feel for Rafa man 😢💔 get better soon, that was the fear for me as well, coming back a little too soon…," Kyrgios tweeted.

Nick Kyrgios announced in December 2023 that he won't be participating in the 2024 Australian Open due to ongoing injury concerns.

"This is a very disappointing time for me, but I won't be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open. Obviously, heartbreaking. I've had so many amazing memories there, and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right, and I need a little more time," Kyrgios said on his social media.

When a 19-year-old Nick Kyrgios stunned Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios celebrates against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2014

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal have faced each other 9 times in their careers. The Spaniard leads their head-to-head 6-3.

Their first meeting was the most memorable one as 19-year-old Kyrgios, who was ranked 144, burst onto the scene. He defeated Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2014 in four sets.

“That's the biggest win of my career obviously, and that's something I'm never going to forget. I’m going to draw so much confidence out of that no matter where I play now. To have that under my belt, it's massive,” Kyrgios told the tournament's official website on his win.

Nadal would avenge his defeat 5 years later at the 2019 Wimbledon when he defeated Kyrgios in the second round 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3).

