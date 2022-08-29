"That kind of makes me sad, and brings anxiety to my heart" - Serena Williams reveals daughter Olympia's reaction after her retirement announcement

Serena Williams recently announced her decision to retire from the sport, presumably after the 2022 US Open. She expressed her desire to focus on growing her family, spending more time with her daughter Olympia, and working on her business ventures. When Williams conveyed her decision to Olympia, she was met with a response of great delight from her little one.

Olympia, who will turn five years old on September 1, does not like it when Williams plays tennis, much to the sadness of the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion. Williams spoke about Olympia's feelings about her tennis career, during a recent interview with TIME.

"Olympia doesn’t like when I play tennis," Serena Williams said.

“That kind of makes me sad. And brings anxiety to my heart," the 40-year-old added.

Williams said that while she has tried her best to focus on her tennis career since Olympia's birth, it has been difficult to completely commit, knowing that her daughter needs her.

"It’s hard to completely commit when your flesh and blood is saying, Aw," Williams further stated.

In her retirement announcement, the American tennis legend also revealed that Olympia hopes to be a big sister one day. Reflecting on her daughter's wishes, Williams joked that she has to deal with that particular request on a daily basis.

Williams shed light on the importance of having a sibling and how it has cherished her own life. Serena Williams is the youngest of five sisters in the Williams family and she said that he "can’t imagine life" without her sisters. She now wants Olympia to experience that joy.

"I can’t imagine my life without my sisters. When I look at Olympia, I’m really not performing at my peak, by not trying harder to give her that sibling. Coming from a big family, and coming from five, there’s nothing better," the six-time US Open champion said on the same.

"I’m good at it, I want to explore if I can be great at it" - Serena Williams on parenthood

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

Serena Williams further elaborated on her experience of being a mother over the past half-a-decade and is happy with the job she has done so far. But Williams, who has always embodied greatness in her tennis as well, wants to be 'great at it.'

“I think I’m good at it. But I want to explore if I can be great at it," Williams said about parenthood.

The American superstar also lamented the fact that she has to make a clear-cut choice between raising a family and continuing her tennis career, which would not be the case for a male sportsperson. While she is unhappy about being in that position and sacrificing her tennis career, Williams is content with her choices and the next chapter of her life.

"It comes to a point where women sometimes have to make different choices than men, if they want to raise a family. It’s just black and white. You make a choice or you don’t," she said on the same.

"There is no anger. I’m ready for the transition," Williams added.

US Open Tennis @usopen The queen and her court.



Serena Williams was putting in WORK this morning in Ashe. The queen and her court.Serena Williams was putting in WORK this morning in Ashe. https://t.co/yC45wMUqJ2

Serena Williams begins her 2022 US Open campaign on Monday night against Danka Kovinic in the opening round.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan