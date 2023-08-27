"That makes zero sense" - Tennis fans left baffled as AI claims Coco Gauff has the most favorable draw at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff was forecasted to have the easiest draw out of all top players earlier on Saturday (26 August) by IBM AI, who are US Open's official technology partner. Their analysis, however, has been met with ridicule by a majority of tennis fans on social media.

According to the draw analysis by IBM AI, Coco Gauff was adjudged to have been granted a more favorable draw than the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina in the women's singles event.

The tennis community on social media didn't seem to agree with them, though. One fan elaborated on exactly why the IBM AI's analysis of the World No. 6's draw 'made zero sense', writing:

"If having to face Andreeva, Collins and Kvitova before taking on the #1 player in the world [Swiatek] in the QF, then still needing to win two more matches to lift the throphy is the most favourable draw in the tournament, then I guess Al has already surpassed us cause that makes zero sense."

Another fan, meanwhile claimed that Swiatek, who had the third-most favorable draw according to the IBM AI, had a far easier set of potential opponents to beat than Coco Gauff. They did maintain, however, that the AI system's draw analysis was on the money when it came to Elena Rybakina.

"Iga's is way easier than Coco and Ons. Elena's is definitely the hardest of these," he wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans on social media:

Coco Gauff indeed has a tough draw at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff retrives a ball at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati

Coco Gauff will begin her 2023 US Open campaign against qualifier Laura Siegemund, who is known more for her doubles exploits. Although the 19-year-old's opener is relatively easy, the going gets tough from the next round as she can meet the promising Mirra Andreeva.

Andreeva happens to be a very aggressive player, with technical aptitude way beyond her age. The 16-year-old made waves at this year's Wimbledon by qualifying for the main draw, where she upset seeded players like Anastasia Potapova and Barbora Krejcikova to reach the second week.

Even though she lost to Madison Keys in a three-set thriller in her next match, the Russian teen was able to announce herself to the tennis world with aplomb. She is well-rested for the New York Major and could end up troubling Gauff.

The World No. 6 will then face either Elise Mertens or Linda Fruhvirtova, both of whom are very formidable opponents. If she is able to navigate past her first three opponents, she will be treated to a blockbuster clash with Petra Kvitova - whom she beat earlier this year in Doha.

Gauff will then most probably face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Although the American beat the Pole in three sets in Cincinnati last week, she has still historically struggled at beating her at Major tournaments and trails her 1-7 in their head-to-head meetings on the Hologic WTA tour.

Provided she does fight her way past this tough quarter, she could end up facing Elena Rybakina for a place in the final. And in the championship match, she will most likely face Aryna Sabalenka, who won this year's Australian Open and is gunning for the top spot on the women's roster.