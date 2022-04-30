"That maturity in someone so young is not normal" - David Ferrer on Carlos Alcaraz

David Ferrer has hailed the maturity of his young compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, who has had a sizzling start to his young career.

The 18-year-old has made an impressive 23-3 to his 2022 campaign. He racked up ATP 500 titles in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona either side of a maiden Masters 1000 triumph in Miami. The Barcelona triumph last week made Alcaraz one of the youngest top-ten players in ATP rankings history.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz is ridiculous.



The 18yo, who played a 3h40 semifinal earlier today, beats Pablo Carreño Busta 6-3, 6-2 to win a 3rd title of the season Barcelona.



He is 23-3 in 2022:



AusOpen R3

Rio W

Indian Wells SF

Miami W

Monte Carlo R2

Barcelona W



Interestingly, another Spaniard, Rafael Nadal, also won Masters 1000 titles as an 18-year-old and ascended to the top ten following a title run in Barcelona (2005). Ferrer commended Alcaraz for his composure and maturity belying his tender years, remarking:

“I see similar things in terms of the premature capacity to learn and the ambition. That maturity in someone so young is not normal. Nor is the way he handles pressure, playing in big stadiums, playing a Masters 1000 and not shying away from it. Normally there would be some stage fright, but neither he nor Rafa has had that. They’re different."

Refusing to compare Nadal and Alcaraz despite the uncanny similarities between their early careers, Ferrer added:

But I don’t like comparing them, because what Rafa has done is huge. He’s a legend of tennis, the best player in history."

Carlos Alcaraz has a chance to be the No. 1 - David Ferrer

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2022 - Day Seven

Carlos Alcaraz started the year at 31 before moving to ninth in the world following his Barcelona triumph.

Considering his rapid ascent up the rankings, there have been talks about Alcaraz emulating Nadal as the next Spanish World No. 1. Ferrer has proclaimed Alcaraz as a future No. 1, tipping him to win Grand Slams in the near future. He said:

"Comparing them would be a big burden for Carlos. He will be a player who has a chance to be the No. 1 in the world. He will have a lot of chances to win Grand Slams, but he has his whole career ahead of him.”

Interestingly, Alcaraz has won his first four career singles finals, doing so in straight sets. He has already fared better than the Big Three of Roger Federer (1-3), Nadal (3-1) and Novak Djokovic (3-1) in this respect. In fact, none of the current top ten players have won their first four singles finals.

TENNIS @Tennis



Carlos Alcaraz is now 4-0 in his career in finals—and 8-0 in sets in those finals—after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-3, 6-2, in the Barcelona final today.



Carlos Alcaraz will now look to continue his exploits on the Grand Slam stage, having made the US Open quarterfinals (lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime) last year.

