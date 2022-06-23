"That moment – beating Venus at Wimbledon – made me believe that my dreams were closer to reality than it felt" - Coco Gauff

Teenage WTA star Coco Gauff feels beating five-time winner Venus Williams at Wimbledon made her believe that she belonged on the big stage.

The 18-year-old made a sensational Grand Slam debut at the grasscourt Major three years ago, defeating the elder Williams sister in straight sets. Gauff won two more matches before losing to eventual winner Simona Halep in the fourth round.

#Wimbledon Made for the big stage @CocoGauff becomes the youngest player since 1991 to win in the first round of the ladies' singles, beating Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4

In her next SW19 appearance two years later, the American teenager made the fourth round again, losing to Angelique Kerber. Fast forward 12 months, Gauff arrives at Wimbledon as a Grand Slam finalist, having lost to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Ahead of her third Wimbledon appearance, Gauff said she knows she has become a more mature player since her breakthrough in 2019. She added that she's enjoying the moment rather than putting too much pressure on herself.

“I think I’ve learnt a lot over the last three years,” Gauff told Telegraph Sport. “That moment – beating Venus at Wimbledon – made me believe that my dreams were closer to reality than it felt. It was definitely a lot to deal with. The biggest thing I’ve learnt is you don’t have to care about what other people expect from you. Just enjoy the moment. I wasn’t enjoying the moment then.”

Coco Gauff to make her Grand Slam breakthrough at Wimbledon 2022?

Coco Gauff is ready to make a splash at Wimbledon this year.

It's still early in her career, but after reaching the Roland Garros final this year, Coco Gauff has been touted as one of the contenders for the 2022 Wimbledon title and could make her Slam breakthrough at SW19

At 18, Gauff is a Grand Slam finalist and has reached the second week in both her previous appearances at SW19. In her sole grasscourt tournament ahead of Wimbledon, Gauff reached the semifinals in Berlin and lost to eventual champion Ons Jabeur.

The 18-year-old elaborated on the difference between playing at Wimbledon and other tournaments on tour, stating that playing in SW19 feels like "you're the queen."

“Other tournaments play into pop culture and urban areas, but there you feel like you’re the Queen,” said Gauff about playing at Wimbledon.

Gauff will be keen to better her two fourth-round showings at the tournament as she seeks her maiden Grand Slam title.

