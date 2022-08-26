"That is becoming irrelevant because he's not allowed to play" - Mats Wilander on the GOAT race between Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic on Thursday officially pulled out of the 2022 US Open. His decision not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has cost him another Grand Slam this year following his deportation from Australia on similar grounds hours before the Australian Open began.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Djokovic have been neck-and-neck in the race for most men's Grand Slam titles. The Serb won three Majors last year to go level with the other two with 20 Slam titles to his name.

The Spaniard won the Australian Open and the French Open this year to pull ahead before Djokovic reduced the deficit by clinching his seventh Wimbledon title. However, he'll not have the chance to equal Nadal's 22 Majors in New York.

Mats Wilander, speaking on Eurosport, stated that the greatest of all time (GOAT) debate between the three stalwarts in men's tennis has become irrelevant as the 35-year-old Djokovic isn't being allowed to compete at various events.

"I think that the more this saga, Rafa [Nadal], Novak [Djokovic] and Roger [Federer], the GOAT between them with all that's happening to Novak, that race is becoming irrelevant because he's not allowed to play," he said.

"I just think we are going to talk about the greatest big three players on the men's side of all time happening to play during the same time. I think that's what we're going to remember," he added.

Novak Djokovic teams up with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic made his Laver Cup debut in 2018.

With Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the US Open, he will next be seen in action during Serbia's Davis Cup group stage tie on September 13 in Valencia, Spain. After that, he has confirmed his participation in the 2022 Laver Cup, which is scheduled to be held in London from September 23-25.

The Serbian will is set to make his second appearance in the event, following his debut in 2018. He will represent Team Europe, teaming up with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud.

In a a statement published by the Laver Cup, the 35-year-old remarked that he was "really excited" to represent Europe in the fifth edition of the tournament.

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September. It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport,” Novak Djokovic said.

The former World No. 1 hasn't had any success at the Laver Cup so far, losing both of his matches in the tournament.

He lost 7-6(5), 5-7, 10-6 in the singles to Kevin Anderson. He also competed in one doubles match, partnering with Roger Federer. The pair remarkably lost 6(5)-7, 6-3, 10-6 to the duo of Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock.

