"That’s actually quite provocative from her"- Tennis fans react to Aryna Sabalenka waiting for handshake after French Open clash vs Elina Svitolina

Tennis fans were far from pleased with Aryna Sabalenka waiting for Elina Svitolina for a post-match handshake after their French Open quarter-final clash.

Sabalenka booked her place in the semi-finals of the clay-court Major for the first time in her career by beating Svitolina 6-4, 6-4, ending the Ukrainian's fairytale run at Roland Garros.

After the match, Aryna Sabalenka waited for Elina Svitolina at the net but the Ukrainian maintained her tradition of not shaking hands with players from Russia and Belarus and walked straight to the chair umpire. The 28-year-old was later booed by the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Several fans were far from pleased with Sabalenka waiting for Svitolina at the net despite the 'no-handshake' stance maintained by Ukrainian players. One fan wrote that the Belarusian knew her opponent would not shake her hand and tried to make herself the victim by waiting at the net.

"Omg that was awkward… Sabalenka perfectly knew Svitolina wasn’t going to shake her hand, what was she thinking waiting her at the net.. trying to make herself the victim and Elina the bad one," the fan's tweet read.

"Omg that was awkward… Sabalenka perfectly knew Svitolina wasn't going to shake her hand, what was she thinking waiting her at the net.. trying to make herself the victim and Elina the bad one," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan stated that Sabalenka waiting for Svitolina at the net provoked the boos from the crowd.

"That's actually quite provocative from her, Dasha (Kasatkina) showed class, have to appreciate her," the fan's tweet read.

"That's actually quite provocative from her, Dasha (Kasatkina) showed class, have to appreciate her," the fan's tweet read.

One fan stated that Sabalenka's behavior was 'debatable' as she knew that Svitolina would not shake her hand.

"Also debatable behavior from Sabalenka at that net. She knows she’s getting no handshake so what is she doing? Interesting close up then on the little smile she sends to her box while Svitolina is getting booed," the fan's tweet read.

Also debatable behavior from Sabalenka at that net. She knows she's getting no handshake so what is she doing? Interesting close up then on the little smile she sends to her box while Svitolina is getting booed.

Here are some more fan reactions:

I mean Elina didn't shake hands with KASATKINA why the hell would Aryna think she'd shake hands with her…

#RolandGarros If you know your opponent isn't going to shake your hand. Waiting, leaning over the net to make it especially obvious to the crowd doesn't seem like a kind choice. Resulting in more booing, directed this time at Svitolina.

Sabalenka called for it. She waited at the net, knowing there would be no handshake. She knew the crowd was going to boo her.

It was orchestrated by Sabalenka! No respect for her. I am done. She approached the net knowing full well that Svitolina would never shake her hand. I'm quite furious with her right now.

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Karoline Muchova in the French Open semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the French Open

After overcoming Elina Svitolina, Aryna Sabalenka will next take on Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals of the French Open. The Czech reached the last four of a Grand Slam for the second time in her career by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2.

Sabalenka and Muchova will lock horns for the second time, having previously beaten her 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the semi-finals of the 2019 WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.

The Belarusian has currently won 34 out of 39 matches so far in the 2023 season. She will reach her second Grand Slam final if she is able to defeat Muchova, who has come out on top in 20 out of 28 fixtures.

