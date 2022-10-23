The likes of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, among others, are aiming to end a long wait for an American male player to win a Grand Slam singles title, which will enter its 20th year next season. Leading tennis commentator Brian Clark believes that the pressure on American players will just keep rising as the American culture demands ultimate success.

Tiafoe came closer than any other American player in over a decade to reach a Grand Slam singles final, before losing a thrilling 2022 US Open semifinal to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Andy Roddick remains the last American man to win a Major singles title (2003 US Open) and reach a Major singles final (2009 Wimbledon).

Speaking about the pressure on American players to make the latter stages of a Grand Slam and go on to win the title, Clark believes it's the 'go big or big home' culture that demands the same.

"I think you need those results deep into a Major. That's the American culture, it's 'go big or go home.' People want to see the American man play for a singles final," Brian Clark said during an episode of the 'Courtside: The US Open Podcast.'

Clark also expressed that an American player's success at a Grand Slam can propel tennis' popularity in the United States, to the tune of more famous sports like football, baseball and basketball. He highlighted that Tiafoe's US Open run got a lot of attention from fans in the US, despite it being the first week of the football season.

"It's all they're paying for, the title. Look at the buzz around Tiafoe when he was in the final four of the US Open, and that was the first week of the football season here in the US. Tennis is always on the backburner at large that weekend. But people wanted to see Tiafoe, they wanted to see what he would do," Clark stated.

Fritz and Tiafoe, the two highest-ranked American players in the ATP rankings currently, both produced their best results at Grand Slams this season. Fritz, who recently made his Top-10 debut, reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

"I want more, I wanna go even higher" - Taylor Fritz after makes his Top-10 debut

Taylor Fritz confirmed his Top-10 debut earlier this month at the Japan Open. The world No. 8 has won three titles this year, one each at the ATP 1000, 500, and 250 levels. Fritz opened up about his biggest career achievement so far, that of entering the Top-10, and expressed his sheer delight at earning the feat. He then declared that he "wants more."

"It means so much, you know," Taylor Fritz said during a post-match interview at the 2022 Japan Open. "Top 10 is always one of those goals you have as a kid growing up, it's a massive milestone obviously."

"I want more, I wanna go even higher but Top 10 is such a huge achievement that you always dream of and I mean no one can ever take that away from me 'I was a Top 10 player'," he added.

Taylor Fritz ended up winning the Japan Open, beating Tiafoe in the final. He has not played since then but is one of the contenders to qualify for next month's ATP Finals and is currently in 8th place in the standings.

