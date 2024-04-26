Coco Gauff's double bagel win in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open has sparked discussion among fans on social media.

Gauff, the third seed, scored the first double bagel of her career when she defeated veteran Arantxa Rus in just 52 minutes in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open. She won 51 points and only gave up 18 points in the entire match, while hitting 14 winners and also saving four break points.

Fans were shocked by Gauff's dominant display because it came against a veteran. Many of them took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the result of the game with one of them hilariously saying that this match was the reason why Aryna Sabalenka didn't watch women's tennis. The comment alluded to the Belarusian's recent comments on finding men's tennis more interesting.

"That's why Sabalenka doesnt watch women's tennis," the fan wrote.

Another fan joked about Gauff wanting to watch Rafael Nadal play as soon as possible. The Spaniard was slated to play after the American's match on court Manolo Santana was done.

"I guess Coco wants to see Rafa too," the fan tweeted.

Here are some reactions from fans who were disappointed with the quality of tennis displayed on the women's side.

"I would want my money back if I paid to see that," another fan joked.

"Russ is an embarrasment for women's tennis today! Coco did nothing special," a fan opined.

"WTA level is amazing," a fan said sarcastically.

Some other fans said Coco Gauff winning the match 6-0, 6-0 without doing anything significant wasn't really a great feat

"The wild part is Coco still had more DFs and an abysmal first serve %..... I'm really worried abt her game," a fan wrote.

"I know that Gauff is obviously an incredibly tough opponent for most players, but still, that was absolutely embarrassing from Rus, especially for a player with her experience," another fan opined.

"Really surprised by this score line, because I really [thought] that she would give Coco a fight/trouble," a fan was shocked.

"Yeah definitely; it's a perfect match" - Coco Gauff talks about her performance

Coco Gauff

Speaking to Tennis Channel on her win, Coco Gauff called her performance a perfect match and said that she was happy with how she started the tournament.

"Yeah definitely. It’s a perfect match, first time I’ve ever double bageled before, so I’m happy with how I started." (at 00:10)

Gauff also explained that she would eventually adjust to the altitude in Madrid where the ball bounces more compared to Stuttgart where the bounce was lower. She also explained that Rus' game fit her style and this made the match easier for her.

"Umm, no not really. I think in the practice week, practices leading up, the ball definitely bounces more, especially coming from Stuttgart, where I felt like the court just played slower and lower. And here, the altitude makes it fly more. So I think I’m still going to have to adjust.

"I will say, like her game of play, I feel like fits into mine, so I think that’s what made it, you know, an easier match today."

Coco Gauff will face Dayana Yastremska in the third round next.