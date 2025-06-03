"That's comical" - Frances Tiafoe makes frustrations clear with Lorenzo Musetti escaping consequences after French Open controversy

Frances Tiafoe issued a blunt remark on Lorenzo Musetti escaping the consequences of his controversial behavior during their quarterfinal clash at the French Open.

Musetti won the first set and proceeded to go a break down against the American, who held serve to lead 5-3 in the second. To project his anger, he was seen kicking a ball that went and hit a line judge on their chest. Tiafoe took notice of the incident while changing his racquet and protested against it.

Upon questioning the umpire, the World No. 7 was slapped with a warning over unsportsmanlike conduct and proceeded to apologise for his behavior. However, what concerned the American was how 'comical' the resolution was as opposed to the actions of the Italian.

At the post-match press conference, Tiafoe said:

“Yeah, I mean obviously he [Lorenzo Musetti] did that & nothing happened. I think that's comical. It is what it is. Nothing happened. So there's nothing to talk about. Obviously it's not consistent, so it is what it is.”

Previously, Novak Djokovic at the 2020 US Open and Denis Shapovalov at the 2017 Davis Cup were faced with immediate disqualification due to their projection of anger with the ball, which hit the umpires. Musetti, on the other hand, was allowed to continue playing, which led to some raised eyebrows.

Narrowly edging past being defaulted, Lorenzo Musetti managed to close out with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win. He will face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal.

Many experts also expressed their views on this incident.

Ex-pro Rennae Stubbs on Lorenzo Musetti's controversial French Open moment

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs, former Australian tennis pro who had also coached Serena Williams, took to X to make her views known on Lorenzo Musetti's conduct on the court. She wrote:

"Wow Musetti is VERY LUCKY to be still on court right now. You cannot kick a ball and it hit the lines person and not be defaulted."

Stubbs further explained that he was very lucky to have been allowed to continue playing and not face expulsion from the match.

"I know he didn’t mean it but no one does, man, this is BAD! And he’s out there playing right, knowing he could easily have been in the locker room!" she added.

Musetti will be seen in action next in a blockbuster clash against Alcaraz on Friday (June 6).

