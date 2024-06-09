"That's crazy talk" - Talks of Iga Swiatek potentially breaking Chris Evert's French Open record leaves journalist in two minds

Sports Illustrated journalist Jon Wertheim shared his thoughts on whether Iga Swiatek could surpass Chris Evert's record for the most French Open titles (7). The journalist appeared to be in two minds about the prospect of the Pole winning another 3 or more titles at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance on clay with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final at the French Open to claim her fourth Roland Garros title. Swiatek also extended her winning streak at the Paris Major to 21 matches, boasting an impressive 35-2 record overall.

Given her dominant performances at the Major, fans and pundits alike are now speculating whether Swiatek could break Chris Evert's record of seven French Open titles. In a conversation with the Tennis Channel, renowned journalist Jon Wertheim was asked about his thoughts on whether Iga Swiatek could win another 3 or more French Open titles in the future.

Wertheim initially noted that it's premature to casually predict Swiatek winning seven French Open titles and emphasized that winning seven Grand Slams could be an uphill task, comparing it to Venus Williams' total Grand Slam titles.

"Yeah I mean I am sort of torn on the one hand. That's crazy talk. What are we doing? Seven Majors, I mean that's Venus Williams' total haul and we're sort of casually saying, yeah she'll win seven Majors here, who knows?" Wertheim said [0:35].

However, Wertheim also pointed out that the math supports this possibility. Swiatek has already won four of the last five French Open titles and is still in her early twenties, which gives her plenty of future opportunities.

"At the same time, you just do the math. And she's won four of the last five. She's still in her early twenties, she'll have plenty more opportunities. It's almost weird, it would be weird if she didn't win three more. I hate to say so. I think it's just a matter of simple math. Yeah she probably wins, she probably exceeds Chris's mark" he added.

Chris Evert believes Iga Swiatek could break her record in the future

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open - Day Fourteen

After winning consecutive WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, Swiatek entered the French Open looking to clinch the triple crown on the clay surface and complete a three-peat at the Major. The Pole had a stellar Roland Garros campaign as she claimed her fourth French Open title, facing real pressure only in the second round against Naomi Osaka.

Given Iga Swiatek's consistent dominance on clay, Chris Evert predicted that Swiatek could surpass her record of seven French Open titles in the future. Evert humorously acknowledged that she often thinks about the possibility of Iga Swiatek surpassing her record.

"Yeah, I think about it (Swiatek surpassing her French Open title haul) everyday when I put my head on the pillow, I'm worried about Iga. No, I think Iga will end up with double digits, not only beating my seven," Chris Evert told Eurosport before the 2024 French Open final.

Iga Swiatek added another feather to her cap with her recent French Open victory, becoming the youngest women's player in the Open Era to claim four clay-court Slams.

Swiatek is set to kick off her grass court season at the Berlin Open, scheduled from June 15 to 23.

