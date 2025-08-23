"That's not fair to him" - Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige reveals why she isn't 'overly invested' in his tennis results ahead of US Open

Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze, reveals the secret behind her supportive relationship with the American tennis pro. During her interview with Tatler, she speaks about how to manage a relationship with an athlete.

For an athlete, wins and losses are part of his everyday life. There will be many who will support them when they win, but fewer remain when they can't. This is why Lorenze believes that it's important for the partner of an athlete to be constant in his/her support.

"When I first started watching these tournaments, I realized that if I wanted to do this long-term, you've just got to have a really healthy, positive relationship with the sport, and I cannot be overly invested in the results because that's also not fair to him," Lorenze said. "I need to support him the same way if he wins or loses, because every single week there's a new tournament."

Earlier in the interview, Paige Lorenze understands what it's like to be a professional athlete, given that she herself was surrounded by players who went on to represent the US in the Olympics. She said:

"Most of my friends from school are in the US Ski Team or in the Olympics,’ she says, coolly. ‘It was such a big part of my life, I also feel like I understand Tommy on a deeper level and what he really has to sacrifice in order to be the best at his sport. I think I have a competitive edge because of it."

On July 13, Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze announced their engagement as they shared photos on Instagram from their dreamy beachside setting. Lorenze was in a crochet dress, and Paul was in a crisp button-up with jeans. They first made their relationship public in October 2022 and are expected to tie the knot soon.

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze's US Open connection

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze first met a month before the 2022 US Open. During her interview with Tatler, she recalled her first time watching Paul at the US Open, and for some reason, she was nervous. Three years later, we know the reason.

"It’s been fun to look back at some videos I took of that first match, just knowing what I know now," Lorenze said. "We’d only just met and I was still really nervous watching him. I was like, “Why do I care so much about this guy?”’

From that point, Paige Lorenze has become a regular feature at Tommy Paul's games. She’s been seen supporting him at major events like Wimbledon, Indian Wells, the Australian Open, and other Grand Slams.

