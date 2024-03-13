Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber faced off for the 16th time on Tuesday, meeting in the Round of 16 at the ongoing Indian Wells Open. It was the Dane who came out on top this time around, winning 6-4, 6-2. The head-to-head between the duo is now tied at 8-8.

The clash also marked their Indian Wells rematch, with Wozniacki having prevailed in three sets back in 2023 in an iconic battle. The pair have remained friends on tour since, even during Wozniacki's brief retirement between 2020 and 2023.

Speaking at her post-match press conference afterwards, Caroline Wozniacki gushed about her friendship with Kerber, revealing that they have kept in touch constantly. The Dane hoped that their friendship would continue to prosper, perhaps even last a lifetime.

"We text all the time and keep in touch. Yeah, I mean, even when I wasn't playing and she was still playing Wimbledon last year, you know, we met up. I was doing some stuff for ESPN at that point during Wimbledon and we met up for dinner and hung out," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"Yeah, I mean, we talk all the time, and I think that's a friendship that hopefully is going to last a lifetime. You know, we have known each other so many years. Obviously been competing against each other on the court but always been very good friends off the court," she added.

Wozniacki further revealed that Angelique Kerber was surprised when the Dane told her about her comeback last year, but was still extremely supportive. In reciprocation, when Kerber wanted advice on motherhood, Caroline Wozniacki was happy to answer her questions and guide her through the process.

"Yeah, I think we were both surprised (smiling). But, you know, she's always just supportive of what I want to do and how I do things. I think, you know, kind of having my first child before her, you know, I think she had a lot of questions too about motherhood and stuff like that. So always happy to share what I know," Wozniacki said.

"But again, you know, everyone is different and everyone goes through everything in a different way. You know, it's just nice to see her back on tour, as well, and thriving," she added.

Wozniacki is a mother of two children (one daughter and one son), while Kerber gave birth to her firstborn last year. The Dane made her competitive return at the 2023 US Open after three years, during a period where Kerber herself was out of the action. The German, on the other hand, made her return at the start of the 2024 season at the United Cup after more than a year-long hiatus.

Caroline Wozniacki takes on Iga Swiatek in Indian Wells quarterfinals

Following her win over Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki will take on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Open. The duo have met once before, in 2019. It was Swiatek who prevailed back then in three sets at the Canadian Open.

Wozniacki believes their battle will be a lot more different this time around, especially as Swiatek has added more weapons to her arsenal since. Regardless, Wozniacki is confident she can be competitive against the Pole if she brings her best to the court.

"No, that's a long time ago, and I think it's not really going to be the same match either. I think I have obviously commentated some of her matches. I know how she's playing. Obviously she's playing good tennis, playing powerfully. I practiced with her as well a few times after I have come back, during the US Open as well," Caroline Wozniacki said in her press conference on Tuesday.

"I know how she plays, but it's one thing knowing how she plays and also playing against her in a full match. I know that I have to play my best tennis to compete against her, and that's what I hope to do," she added.