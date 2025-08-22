  • home icon
  • "That’s not his girl" - Fans disgusted with 'weird' Elina Svitolina-Gael Monfils & Flavio Cobolli-Flavia Pennetta kiss pictures promotion at US Open

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Aug 22, 2025 20:14 GMT
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, Flavio Cobolli and Flavia Pennetta - Image Source: Getty

The Stars of the Open exhibition event brought many big names to the Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of the US Open. This event features athletes competing in a lighthearted and fun doubles match, held annually to support the USTA Foundation, the national charitable arm of the USTA (United States Tennis Association).

One of the matches featured Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils playing against Flavio Cobolli and Flavia Pennetta. However, fans came across a 'weird' caption on the media outlet, Tennis Channel's X (formerly Twitter) account, which threw them off. The post featured a picture of Monfils kissing his wife, Svitolina, along with a picture of Pennetta planting a friendly kiss on Cobolli's cheeks.

Fans noticed this and called out Tennis Channel on the misleading caption. Some speculated about Pennetta's relationship with Cobolli, with some pointing out that she is the wife of former ATP star Fabio Fognini.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"That's not his girl. That's former champ Flavia Pennetta. Fognini's wife. It was a weirdly captioned tweet by tennis channel to put them alongside monfils and svitolina when they aren't married or dating," posted a fan.
"why r they making it seem like flavia and cobolli r dating," questioned another.
"It’s more like a motherly kiss. Neither Fognini nor Cobolli’s girl should get jealous imo," wrote one.
"What's going on here????" a fan wrote.
"Weird," stated another.

The US Open exhibition event also features Coco Gauff, Venus Williams and Andre Agassi, among others.

Gael Monfils calls US Open 'his second home'

Gael Monfils opened up about his love for the US Open in the latest story series released by the tournament. He looked back on his first time playing in the juniors category at the US Open in 2003 and losing to Brian Baker in the first round.

Monfils, who boasts a 33-16 record at the tournament, claimed that his journey so far has been very fulfilling. In the interview, he said: (via US Open)

"I loved the energy, it was crazy good. Straight away I felt like it was a tournament I wanted to do well at. It’s unbelievable, now it's like a second home for me. I really feel great there. The crowd is amazing and the energy is unbelievable. I always look forward to going to New York."

Monfils will be making his 17th appearance at the tournament, playing against Roman Safiullin in the first round on Sunday.

Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

