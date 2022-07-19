Create
"That's my Golfing goat; He is coming for Golf Majors next"- fans react with ecstasy to Rafael Nadal's amazing performance on the golf courts

Pritha Ghosh
Modified Jul 19, 2022 10:25 PM IST

Rafael Nadal's versatility was demonstrated once more as he guided the golf squad from his tennis academy to a joint first-place finish in Mallorca during the fourth leg of the FBG Hexagonal Circuit team competition.

Rafa Nadal's academy squad scored 108 shots and came in tenth position in the handicaps. He had the best individual score (37 strokes) as well.

Rafa did great in this leg of the Hexagonal Circuit. One day of play (some played Sat, some Sun). Approximately 240 players on the men's side. In the scratch scoring, (meaning actual scores), Rafa tied for first, shot a 71, 1 under par (37 Stableford). The team also (1/2)

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's SW19 campaign did not end well as he was forced to withdraw from his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios owing to a 7mm abdominal tear.

He appears to be making a full recovery and the Spaniard will compete in the individual Balearic Championship for golf professionals in Alcanada (Alcdia) next week.

In light of this, his fans on Twitter expressed their happiness about his return to sporting action and showered adulation on the Spaniard. Some of them were even really excited to refer to him as the Golf Goat.

"That is my golfing goat," one fan wrote.
Freak Nadal. twitter.com/SK__Tennis/sta…
All around sports God twitter.com/sk__tennis/sta…
Always a winner. GOAT...🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 twitter.com/SK__Tennis/sta…
"It wasn’t The Open but Rafa’s team wins this tournament," another user wrote.
Love this dude he really can’t just sit at home and veg out twitter.com/sk__tennis/sta…
Rafa is incapable of sitting his ass down somewhere 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/SK__Tennis/sta…
crazy twitter.com/SK__Tennis/sta…
"Rafael Nadal is so fu***ng hyper, he’s done more in the past week and a half than I have in an entire year," another account posted.
He is a freak of nature twitter.com/SK__Tennis/sta…
I can’t with this guy, tie him at a bed or sth twitter.com/sk__tennis/sta…
oh he’s coming for the golf majors next! twitter.com/Minerva2BC/sta…

Rafael Nadal will participate in the upcoming Canadian Open

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
After returning to the practice court after his injury absence, Rafael Nadal is on track to compete in the upcoming North American hardcourt season, which includes the Canadian Open and US Open.

After his withdrawal from the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships due to an abdominal tear measuring seven millimeters, Nadal, who had previously won the Australian Open and Roland Garros, lost his chance to complete a Calendar Slam.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard's participation in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament has been confirmed by Canadian Open tournament director Eugene Lapierre, according to a report by Tennis365.

"He has made hotel reservations and he has asked us to send him a case of the balls we are using for the tournament,” Lapierre said. “He should return to training on Monday.”
youtube-cover

The 36-year-old Spaniard remains without a loss in Grand Slam events with a 19-0 record in Majors this year and he could continue his winning streak at the US Open this year.

