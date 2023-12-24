Boris Becker has offered a possible explanation for the recurrent fitness issues that have plagued Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz put together a stellar 2023 season, winning six titles, including his second Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon Championships. However, his season wasn't entirely smooth sailing, as he suffered a title drought after his triumph at SW19.

The 20-year-old also dealt with several fitness challenges over the past two seasons. An abdominal injury during his campaign at the 2022 Paris Masters sidelined him from last year's ATP Finals. The Spaniard then pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open due to a hamstring injury in his right leg. Although he made a strong return to the tour, he suffered another hamstring injury during his defeat to Cameron Norrie in the Rio Open final in February.

Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a relatively injury-free period until he encountered cramping issues during his French Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic. His fitness issues persisted into the post-US Open swing, forcing his withdrawal from the Swiss Indoors Basel due to two minor injuries. Moreover, the 20-year-old looked far from his best towards the end of the season, raising more concerns about his fitness levels.

Boris Becker recently shared his thoughts on the two-time Grand Slam champion's physical challenges, linking them to a loss of "motivation."

"My feeling has always been that when motivation goes down, the body suffers. If you skip some training sessions, the chances of getting injured or suffering physical discomfort are much greater," he said (via Punto de Break, translated from Spanish).

Drawing from his own experience at a similar age, the German also stated that this was a common trend among successful players on tour.

"That's what happened to me when I was 20 and I think which is the case of Alcaraz as well. It seems logical to me for a young man who is so successful, it has happened to everyone," he added.

"I saw Carlos Alcaraz in good physical shape in Turin and I think he will start the 2024 season very motivated" - Boris Becker

Carlos Alcaraz

In the same interview, Boris Becker expressed confidence in Carlos Alcaraz and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's ability to effectively maintain the 20-year-old's fitness for an entire season.

"I know that Juan Carlos has recognized certain difficulties in keeping Carlitos (Carlos Alcaraz) in his best shape throughout the year, but I am convinced that the two of them will be able to correct that," he said.

The German also recalled the Spaniard's promising physical condition during his ATP Finals campaign in Turin and stated that he expected the World No. 2 to make a motivated start to his 2024 season.

"I saw Carlos in good physical shape in Turin and I think he will start the season very motivated. Perhaps the big question on a physical level is whether to strengthen certain parts of the body more or less, such as the back or the lower body, but I am convinced that the entire team is already working on that and will find the best solutions," he added.

Prior to commencing his 2024 season, Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Novak Djokovic in a highly anticipated exhibition match in Riyadh on December 27.