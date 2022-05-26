"That's the kind of win that shows the kind of character Carlos Alcaraz clearly is" - Tennis fans react as Spaniard pulls off incredible comeback in 2R of French Open

Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the third round of the 2022 French Open, but not before giving his fans the scare of their lives. Facing off against countryman Albert Ramos Vinolas, the young Spaniard had to dig very deep to earn a 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 win in five sets.
Clocking in at four hours and 35 minutes, the victory marked the World No. 6's longest match of his career. Alcaraz looked down and out at one point in the fourth set with Ramos Vinolas serving for the match. However, the teenager saved a match point before turning the tables on his opponent.
The match offered several moments of brilliance from both players, as the duo exchanged several long rallies without giving an inch away and producing shots of exquisite quality time and again.
Understandably, tennis fans on social media went wild when the match finally drew to a close, hailing Alcaraz for showing the perseverance to win a difficult match he could've lost. Many saw this triumph as a much-needed result for the sixth seed, remarking that it would give him the confidence he needed to go all the way in Paris.
"That's the kind of win that shows the kind of character Carlos Alcaraz clearly is. Wasn't playing his best for much of the match but found a way," one fan tweeted.
"On a day that Carlos Alcaraz played some of his worst tennis, he still came up with a dozen or so highlight reel moments that had to be seen to be believed. And he still won the match, after 4.5 hours of struggle. He's making us run out of superlatives already, at the age of 19," another user wrote.
"Also this match was really good bo5 experience for him, so I can’t even be mad at him for causing me a heart attack. He needed to play a match like this methinks, veryyyyy very good," one account posted.
"Add "can beat a tour veteran from the brink over five sets in raucous atmosphere" to the list of questions Carlos Alcaraz is answering at pace. Ridiculous staying power to outlast Albert Ramos-Viñolas, who had the match in his grasp at the end of set 4. Alcaraz wrestled it away." another account posted.
Carlos Alcaraz takes on Sebastian Korda in the third round of the French Open
Following his victory over Albert Ramos Vinolas, Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2022 French Open. The American defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-3 to set up a meeting with the World No. 6.
The head-to-head between the duo is tied at 1-1, with Korda winning their last encounter at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this year. Alcaraz will be hoping for revenge on Friday, while the 27th seed will be looking to make his second fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros (first in 2020). The winner of the contest will take on either Cameron Norrie or Karen Khachanov.