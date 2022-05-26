"That's the kind of win that shows the kind of character Carlos Alcaraz clearly is" - Tennis fans react as Spaniard pulls off incredible comeback in 2R of French Open

Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the third round of the 2022 French Open, but not before giving his fans the scare of their lives. Facing off against countryman Albert Ramos Vinolas, the young Spaniard had to dig very deep to earn a 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 win in five sets.

Clocking in at four hours and 35 minutes, the victory marked the World No. 6's longest match of his career. Alcaraz looked down and out at one point in the fourth set with Ramos Vinolas serving for the match. However, the teenager saved a match point before turning the tables on his opponent.

The match offered several moments of brilliance from both players, as the duo exchanged several long rallies without giving an inch away and producing shots of exquisite quality time and again.

Understandably, tennis fans on social media went wild when the match finally drew to a close, hailing Alcaraz for showing the perseverance to win a difficult match he could've lost. Many saw this triumph as a much-needed result for the sixth seed, remarking that it would give him the confidence he needed to go all the way in Paris.

"That's the kind of win that shows the kind of character Carlos Alcaraz clearly is. Wasn't playing his best for much of the match but found a way," one fan tweeted.

Simon Cambers @scambers73 That's the kind of win that shows the kind of character @alcarazcarlos03 clearly is. Wasn't playing his best for much of the match but found a way. And that forehand.... That's the kind of win that shows the kind of character @alcarazcarlos03 clearly is. Wasn't playing his best for much of the match but found a way. And that forehand....

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Carlos Alcaraz's challenge survives.



And his legend grows.



A 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4, match point-saving win over an Albert Ramos-Vinolas who brought ALL the weight of an extremely long, extremely good career to bear on that match. Carlos Alcaraz's challenge survives.And his legend grows.A 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4, match point-saving win over an Albert Ramos-Vinolas who brought ALL the weight of an extremely long, extremely good career to bear on that match. https://t.co/x557DRGead

José Morgado @josemorgado



The 19yo, world number 6, saves a match point at 4-5* in the 4th and then comes back from 0-3 in the 5th to beat Albert Ramos 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 and reach the 3rd round at



4h34



Unreal! Carlos Alcaraz is really something else.The 19yo, world number 6, saves a match point at 4-5* in the 4th and then comes back from 0-3 in the 5th to beat Albert Ramos 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 and reach the 3rd round at #RolandGarros 4h34Unreal! Carlos Alcaraz is really something else. The 19yo, world number 6, saves a match point at 4-5* in the 4th and then comes back from 0-3 in the 5th to beat Albert Ramos 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 and reach the 3rd round at #RolandGarros.4h34Unreal! https://t.co/bUBlh2GEeH

"On a day that Carlos Alcaraz played some of his worst tennis, he still came up with a dozen or so highlight reel moments that had to be seen to be believed. And he still won the match, after 4.5 hours of struggle. He's making us run out of superlatives already, at the age of 19," another user wrote.

Musab @Musab_Abid On a day that Carlos Alcaraz played some of his worst tennis, he still came up with a dozen or so highlight reel moments that had to be seen to be believed. And he still won the match, after 4.5 hours of struggle.



He's making us run out of superlatives already, at the age of 19. On a day that Carlos Alcaraz played some of his worst tennis, he still came up with a dozen or so highlight reel moments that had to be seen to be believed. And he still won the match, after 4.5 hours of struggle.He's making us run out of superlatives already, at the age of 19.

Vansh @vanshv2k By the skin of his teeth. So special this kid is. By the skin of his teeth. So special this kid is.

Abigail Johnson @abigailtennis He has years to go before he can campaign to be an all-time great, but Carlos Alcaraz just played an all-time great shot - having been pulled pillar to post - to break back for 2-3 final set, and it's a shot you'll be seeing for years to come if he does become an all-time great. He has years to go before he can campaign to be an all-time great, but Carlos Alcaraz just played an all-time great shot - having been pulled pillar to post - to break back for 2-3 final set, and it's a shot you'll be seeing for years to come if he does become an all-time great.

"Also this match was really good bo5 experience for him, so I can’t even be mad at him for causing me a heart attack. He needed to play a match like this methinks, veryyyyy very good," one account posted.

Sarah | Iga Świątek #2InParis 2022 @whomstissarah he needed to play a match like this methinks, veryyyyy very good Also this match was really good bo5 experience for him, so I can’t even be mad at him for causing me a heart attackhe needed to play a match like this methinks, veryyyyy very good Also this match was really good bo5 experience for him, so I can’t even be mad at him for causing me a heart attack💀he needed to play a match like this methinks, veryyyyy very good

Myguyknowsaguy @myguyknowsaguy Special performance by Carlos Alcaraz, what a tennis match Special performance by Carlos Alcaraz, what a tennis match

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Carlos Alcaraz fights from two sets to one down, saves a match point in the 4th, comes back from 0-3 in the 5th & beats countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 in 4h34 to win one of the biggest battles of his career so far. Into #RolandGarros R3. Chapeau. Carlos Alcaraz fights from two sets to one down, saves a match point in the 4th, comes back from 0-3 in the 5th & beats countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 in 4h34 to win one of the biggest battles of his career so far. Into #RolandGarros R3. Chapeau. https://t.co/g8zComPiCr

"Add "can beat a tour veteran from the brink over five sets in raucous atmosphere" to the list of questions Carlos Alcaraz is answering at pace. Ridiculous staying power to outlast Albert Ramos-Viñolas, who had the match in his grasp at the end of set 4. Alcaraz wrestled it away." another account posted.

Abigail Johnson @abigailtennis Add "can beat a tour veteran from the brink over five sets in raucous atmosphere" to the list of questions Carlos Alcaraz is answering at pace.



Ridiculous staying power to outlast Albert Ramos-Viñolas, who had the match in his grasp at the end of set 4. Alcaraz wrestled it away. Add "can beat a tour veteran from the brink over five sets in raucous atmosphere" to the list of questions Carlos Alcaraz is answering at pace.Ridiculous staying power to outlast Albert Ramos-Viñolas, who had the match in his grasp at the end of set 4. Alcaraz wrestled it away.

Alison Mitchell @AlisonMitchell Phew. What a 5 setter to call. Alcaraz winning from behind despite not playing his best. Another sign of quality #FrenchOpen2022 Phew. What a 5 setter to call. Alcaraz winning from behind despite not playing his best. Another sign of quality #FrenchOpen2022

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Just passed some plants I saw on the way into the Alcaraz match. They're taller now Just passed some plants I saw on the way into the Alcaraz match. They're taller now

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Sebastian Korda in the third round of the French Open

Following his victory over Albert Ramos Vinolas, Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2022 French Open. The American defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-3 to set up a meeting with the World No. 6.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast It will be a - what do we call this gen? The Nexter Gen?



Whatever it is, it will be two of their leading lights to face off in the third round as Carlos Alcaraz faces Sebastian Korda, who just beat Richard Gasquet 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-3.



(He didn't have to serve it out.) It will be a - what do we call this gen? The Nexter Gen?Whatever it is, it will be two of their leading lights to face off in the third round as Carlos Alcaraz faces Sebastian Korda, who just beat Richard Gasquet 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-3. (He didn't have to serve it out.)

The head-to-head between the duo is tied at 1-1, with Korda winning their last encounter at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this year. Alcaraz will be hoping for revenge on Friday, while the 27th seed will be looking to make his second fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros (first in 2020). The winner of the contest will take on either Cameron Norrie or Karen Khachanov.

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo



Next: Korda 1-1 vs [6] [27] @SebiKorda reaches #RolandGarros 3R for 2nd time in 3 years as he defeats Gasquet 7-6(5) 6-3 6-3. Korda hit 50 winners and broke 5 times.Next: Korda 1-1 vs [6] #Alcaraz , whom he beat @ROLEXMCMASTERS 2R on 13 April. That was Alcaraz's last loss and only clay loss in 2022. [27] @SebiKorda reaches #RolandGarros 3R for 2nd time in 3 years as he defeats Gasquet 7-6(5) 6-3 6-3. Korda hit 50 winners and broke 5 times.Next: Korda 1-1 vs [6] #Alcaraz, whom he beat @ROLEXMCMASTERS 2R on 13 April. That was Alcaraz's last loss and only clay loss in 2022.

