"That's a lie" - Carlos Alcaraz bluntly shuts down media narrative that he was ever close to quitting tennis

Carlos Alcaraz has mostly been in the news for all the right reasons in recent times. The Spaniard, currently defending his French Open title, is in excellent form, having won two Masters 1000 titles in the buildup to Roland Garros. However, a recent media narrative about him in his native Spain suggested that he was close to leaving tennis at one point in the past. The former No. 1 though, blatantly dismissed the narrative.

Ad

While taking questions in Spanish after his first-round win at the 2025 French Open, Alcaraz was asked about the narrative that emerged from the media in his native country. It suggested that he seriously considered pursuing soccer professionally instead of tennis. The ATP No. 2 answered:

"Oh, that's a lie. I played football (soccer), but from the very beginning, I always wanted to play tennis."

Carlos Alcaraz added:

Ad

Trending

"It never crossed my mind to quit tennis. Never, never, never."

He was then quizzed about what he would have liked to have as a tennis player that soccer players enjoy. Here, the four-time Major champion talked about soccer players getting more time to spend with family at home or staying more settled overall compared to those who play tennis. Alcaraz concluded:

"What I’d like is to have a home base for longer periods of time. Footballers (soccer players), even when they travel for away games—they usually go home to sleep. Or if they’re playing away, they still have a set place to stay. We’re traveling week after week, hotel after hotel. We can’t really have what you’d call a home—we’re always in different places, and we can’t settle into one place. So I’d probably take that part of football."

Ad

Alcaraz continues to be an avid soccer fan, with the Spaniard's favorite club team being Real Madrid. Late last year, the 22-year-old interacted with the Real Madrid team and joked about playing in it.

Carlos Alcaraz playfully named ideal position for him on soccer pitch during heartwarming interaction with Real Madrid team

Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)

In December last year, Carlos Alcaraz spent time with the Real Madrid team ahead of their league clash against Sevilla. At one point, the Spaniard told then-Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti that he was all ready to play as a winger.

Ad

"I’m ready, eh. I’m a winger!," Alcaraz joked.

He later watched the match at the club's iconic home stadium, Santiago Bernabeu, and was delighted with the experience.

"It was an incredible experience, something I will never forget," he told Real Madrid TV.

At the 2025 French Open, Carlos Alcaraz's next challenge is to face the crafty Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More