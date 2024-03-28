“That’s our man” - Alexander Zverev’s brother Mischa reacts to German topping performance rating chart at Miami Open 2024

Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa recently reacted to the German No. 1 topping the performance rating chart at the 2024 Miami Open.

Zverev entered the second stop of the Sunshine Double as the fourth seed, giving him a bye in the first round. The German kicked off his run with a comfortable win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening round and followed it up with another phenomenal performance against Christopher Eubanks in the next round.

The 26-year-old saw off 15th seed Karen Khachanov in the fourth round with yet another clinical display. Zverev has won all of his matches in straight sets so far and is set to face off against Fabian Marozsan in the quarterfinals next.

Tennis TV, alongside Tennis Insights, recently released their Performance Ratings of the quarterfinalists of the 2024 Miami Open. The German topped the chart with a staggering 9.07 rating and was followed by Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Nicolas Jarry, Grigor Dimitrov, Fabian Marozsan, and Tomas Machac. Zverev was also the only player in the lot to go above the 9 rating with the second place Alcaraz achieving an 8.90.

Mischa Zverev, Alexander Zverev's elder brother and an inactive professional tennis player, shared the post on his Instagram and gave a shout-out to the German.

"That's our man guys," he wrote.

Mischa also stated that he wasn't shocked to see his younger brother topping this list.

"NO COMMENT.(not surprised honestly)," he added.

Mischa Zverev's Instagram Story

Alexander Zverev is yet to win a title in 2024 despite strong start

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 11

Despite having a phenomenal start to the 2024 season, Alexander Zverev is yet to capitalize on his form and win his first title of the season. The World No. 5 led Team Germany to an emphatic win at the 2024 United Cup and took that form into the Australian Open, where he defeated the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie.

However, his run came to an end in the semifinals after Daniil Medvedev came back from two sets down to see off the 26-year-old. The German then made it to his second semifinals of the season at the Los Cabos Open where he lost to the eventual champion Jordan Thompson.

Zverev was handed a shock exit by compatriot Daniel Altmaier in his opening round at the Mexican Open but followed it up with a strong performance at the Indian Wells Masters where he lost to the eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Alexander Zverev will next play Fabian Marozsan in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Thursday, March 28.