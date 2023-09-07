"That’s the plan but I’m in no rush" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle opens up about future marriage plans and desire for "little WTA babies"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared an insight into their future plans, discussing the possibility of marriage and their shared goal of nurturing any daughters they have into professional tennis players.

Riddle and Fritz first connected on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2020. They have been going strong since, having celebrated their three-year anniversary in June. Riddle, a social media influencer, frequently travels with the American to support him during his matches around the world and treats fans to captivating behind-the-scenes content from tournaments.

After a recent New York Times article recognizing her as 'The Most Famous Women in Men’s Tennis," Riddle was featured in Tatler magazine and was asked about her and Taylor Fritz's plans to tie the knot.

The American admitted that although her and Fritz intended to wed eventually, they were were both prioritizing their respective careers at the moment.

"That’s the plan at some point but I’m in no rush. We’re both really focused on our careers and I don’t even know when we’d have time to get married," she said.

Having previously expressed her desire for "little WTA babies," the 26-year-old reaffirmed their mutual wish for daughters who would grow up to become tennis players.

"Yes, we do want to have girls and have them be tennis players," she added.

Riddle also shared her delight in forging a connection with other American players' girlfriends, such as Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield and Sebastian Korda's partner Ivana Nedved.

"There’s a bunch of American girlfriends which is fun. When I first started dating Taylor, there weren't really any girlfriends my age who were on the tour so it's been nice to kind of have this new community," she said.

"I'm hoping if Taylor Fritz makes it deep in the US Open, I can get him to go to some Fashion Week shows" - Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle

Morgan Riddle also discussed her plans to introduce Taylor Fritz to some shows at New York Fashion Week if he made a deep run at the ongoing US Open.

"I’m really, really hoping that if Taylor makes it deep in the US Open that I can try to get him to go to some Fashion Week shows for the first time. He’s super into fashion just with his schedule he doesn’t really get to do those sorts of things," she said.

Taylor Fritz's campaign at the 2023 US Open came to an end in the quarterfinals. The American advanced to the last eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career after not dropping a single set in the first four rounds.

However, he was unable to progess further in the tournament as he suffered a 1-6, 4-6, 4-6 defeat to Novak Djokovic, marking his eighth straight loss against the Serb.