"That's what Serena does well, that's what Maria Sharapova does well, and I want to get to that point as well" - Bianca Andreescu on creating an empire outside tennis

Bianca Andreescu is coming into the 2022 French Open needing a very good showing as the 2019 US Open champion has slipped to World No. 72 in the rankings due to a knee injury that caused her to miss much of the action till last month.

Andreescu, along with the likes of Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek, are considered to be the next big things in the women's game. They have been tipped to expand their fame and build an empire outside of the sport while also bringing a lot more eyeballs to the sport.

When asked about this in a press conference, Andreescu highlighted the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova as the ones she looked up to in order to grow her brand and create a business.

"I mean, to build your tennis empire in a way is to kind of have it all, and, I mean, that's what Serena does well, that's what Maria Sharapova does well, and I want to get to that point as well. I already have some ideas, but I'm focusing more on tennis right now, and then I know the rest will come," Andreescu said.

Bianca Andreescu was also asked about Naomi Osaka's efforts outside the sport, as the former World No. 1 started her own agency after leaving IMG. Andreescu also spoke about Osaka's efforts to bring attention to mental health and the strides she has taken to achieve that.

"Seeing what she's doing outside of the sport is great. That's not only creating her own skin care line or, you know, her own racquet and stuff like that, but also what she speaks about, I think it's very important. I think she's like collaborating with someone about mental health. To me, that's more inspiring than the other part," the Canadian said.

Andreescu had taken time off since her last event at Indian Wells last year to get into a better mental state after feeling burnt out from the WTA tour. She returned to action at Stuttgart on clay in April and won her first match against Jule Niemeier.

"I know I can go above and beyond when I need to, which gives me a lot of confidence" - Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu is on the rise once again after recovering from her knee injury and taking a sabbatical from tennis. Andreeescu has taken part in only three events this year, with her best result coming at the Italian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals.

Andreescu said that she believes she has been playing well on clay and that she can "go above and beyond" if she needs to, which gives her confidence.

"Yeah, like I said, I feel like I have been playing really well on clay, and I have been playing against some high-level athletes so I know kind of where my level is at, which is great. I know I can go above and beyond when I need to, which gives me a lot of confidence. I love the clay courts here, so I'm feeling really good," Andreescu said.

The Canadian faced Ysaline Bonaventure in the first round of the French Open, winning in three sets. She is currently playing Belinda Bencic in the second round for a spot in the third round of her maiden Roland Garros appearance.

