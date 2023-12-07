"That's the spirit" - Iga Swiatek reacts to Taylor Swift featuring on the cover of TIME magazine along with her cat

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recently reacted to Taylor Swift's hilarious comment about taking Time magazine's cover photo with her cat.

On Wednesday, 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift was announced as Time's Person of the Year. On X (formerly Twitter), Taylor Swift replied to the announcement post that featured her cat on her shoulders on the magazine cover.

Swift humorously mentioned that her response to Time, after they requested to name her Person of the Year, was a question of whether she could bring her cat along for the photo shoot.

"Time Magazine: We’d like to name you Person of the Year

Me: Can I bring my cat." Swift tweeted.

Iga Swiatek then replied to Taylor Swift's tweet with a love-eyed emoji and said:

"That's the spirit."😍

Time stated that the American music star was selected because she found a way to give people around the world hope in dark times through her music.

Iga Swiatek has often shown the world that she's a Taylor Swift fan. During a press conference at Roland Garros while speaking about her 22nd birthday, the Pole said that when she was a teenager and hadn't figured out a couple of things about life, Swift's songs helped her and also contributed to improving her english.

"When I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn't feel alone. Also, I learned English by listening to her songs, so she was always kind of close to me." Swiatek said

Iga Swiatek won six WTA titles in 2023

2023 WTA Finals - Final Day

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek won a total of six trophies during the 2023 season. She won the French Open, Qatar TotalEnergies Open, Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, China Open, and the WTA Finals.

At the French Open, Iga Swiatek won the trophy for the third time in her career. In the final, she faced off against Karolína Muchová and defeated the Czech 6–2, 5–7, 6–4.

To win the China Open, Swiatek had to defeat Liudmila Samsonova in the final, which she did. Swiatek won the game 6-2, 6-2, to clinch the title. At the Qatar Total Energies Open, she defeated American tennis star Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0. Swiatek won the tournament without losing a set.

Swiatek also won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart by defeating current WTA world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the final 6-3, 6-4.

In the final of the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, Iga Swiatek defeated Germany's Laura Siegemund in two sets with scores 6-0, 6-1.

Swiatek brought the season to a spectacular close by winning the WTA Finals in Cancun. She defeated Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, and Aryna Sabalenka to set up the final against Jessica Pegula, where she won 6-1, 6-0.