"That's sports suicide" - Craig Shapiro blames WTA for not marketing San Diego Open appropriately

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has come under fire for not marketing the San Diego Open decorously. American sports-oriented television network Tennis Channel secured the rights for the hardcourt event featuring 16 of the top 20 players in the women's division.

However, they had not organized the telecast of matches correctly and tennis lovers wanting to catch the action live from their homes were forced to watch other events instead.

Sports enthusiast and Shaptennis podcast host Craig Shapiro has called out the WTA for not knowing how to market a top-level tennis tournament.

"What an unbelievable turn of events in San Diego at the Barnes Center. They had a tournament that featured 16 of the top 20 players in the world and now they're going to have a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday that's on par with a Major. Awesome tournament, and awesome fun, but the Tennis Channel has been showing other activities during this event, that's just sports suicide, WTA hasn't figured out how to sell these players, that's sports suicide, and if they keep doing it to themselves, they deserve everything they get," Craig Shapiro said.

Craig Shapiro @Shaptennispod Emergency Press Conference from San Diego. Emergency Press Conference from San Diego. 🚨 https://t.co/05vYrBo6AB

Shapiro also spoke about being dazzled at watching Madison Keys play live at the Barnes Tennis Center, but the American was forced to play her match against Daria Kasatkina on a smaller court due to other matches taking more time.

"The matches went so long that they had to put Madison Keys and Kasatkina on a tiny court. Keys got to be the best player to not win a Major. It was incredible to watch her play," Craig Shapiro said

Keys registered straight-sets victories over Ellen Perez and Daria Kasatkina en route to the San Diego Open quarterfinals but couldn't outfox Jessica Pegula in the last eight, bowing out 6-4, 7-5.

Four players remain at WTA 500 San Diego Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek pictured at the San Diego Open.

The Barnes Tennis Center has been buzzing since day one of the WTA 500 event and the San Diego crowd has gotten their money's worth, witnessing the very best in the game who have been showcasing their skills and battling it out for the title.

As we reach the business end of the tournament, only four players remain at the San Diego Open. Iga Swiatek, Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula, and Donna Vekic will stake their claim for the title as they prepare for their semifinal matches.

Reigning US Open Champion Swiatek has continued her rich vein of form and seems most likely to lift the trophy. She'll take on World No. 6 Pegula for a place in the final.

Collins and Vekic also look determined to make a significant impact. While the former registered a compelling straight-sets win over second seed Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals, the latter outlasted US Open semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka in an absorbing three-set tie.

