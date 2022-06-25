"That’s a tough road for Nadal" - Paul McNamee on Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon 2022 draw

Former doubles World No. 1 Paul McNamee reckons Rafael Nadal has been dealt a 'tough' draw as the two-time winner seeks his first Wimbledon final in 11 years.

Nadal, 36, is coming off a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title earlier this month. In his two exhibition matches at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, the Spaniard beat Stan Wawrinka but lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime, whom he could meet in the last eight at Wimbledon.

Seeded second at the grasscourt Major this year, Nadal cannot meet top seed and three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic before the final. However, he'll have to negotiate a few tricky grasscourt players en route to the title match.

Nadal could meet 2017 semifinalist Sam Querrey in the second round, Marin Cilic in the fourth round, Auger-Aliassime in the last eight and Stefanos Tsitsipas or last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini in the semis.

Analysing the second seed's draw at SW 19, McNamee tweeted:

"Gee that’s a tough road for Nadal … a former semi-finalist potentially 2nd round, and the in-form grass courters pretty much all in his half, with the exception of Hurkacz and the only player who cannot be in his half … Djokovic"

Nadal will play his first competitive match on grass in three years against Francisco Cerundolo before the going gets tough.

Rafael Nadal chasing history at Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal is a two-time Wimbledon champion.

Rafael Nadal has had a splendid start to the season, winning 30 of his 33 matches despite being plagued by a rib and foot injury. He has won four titles, including the first two Grand Slams of the year - the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

In the process, he won the first two Majors of the season for the first time in his career. The 22-time Major winner will move level with Serena Williams for most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era by any player - male or female - if he wins his third Wimbledon title in the next fortnight.

Nadal is a two-time winner at Wimbledon, winning his first title in 2008 by beating then five-time reigning champion Roger Federer in a pulsating five-set final that ended in near darkness. Two years later, he beat Tomas Berdych in straight sets to win his second title at SW19.

Although the Spaniard returned to the final the following year, he lost in four sets to Djokovic. Nadal hasn't made the Wimbledon final since then but has reached the last two semifinals - losing to Djokovic in 2018 and Federer a year later. He didn't play in the tournament last year.

A triumph at SW19 will put Nadal three-fourths of the way to a calendar-year Grand Slam, last accomplished by Rod Laver in 1969.

