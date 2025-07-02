"That is so stupid" - Jim Courier brutally slams 'problematic' NCAA for stopping San Diego's Oliver Tarvet from collecting full Wimbledon prize money

Former World No. 1 Jim Courier has shown his support for San Diego university's Oliver Tarvet, who is currently competing at Wimbledon. The youngster has reached the second round of the tournament, and is in line to earn a minimum of £99,000 from the tournament.

Unfortunately, NCAA rules will stop Tarvet from collecting the full amount. According to the rules, a college player can only make a maximum of $10,000 in a year after expenses are deducted, thereby making most players forego a major amount of their earnings as an amateur.

Courier, talking to the Tennis Channel, pulled no punches slamming the problems in the NCAA rules, lambasting the regulations as "stupid" and "illogical."

"That is so stupid. I cannot even begin to tell you how illogical that is when a donor, an alum can give you $100,000 because they like you, but yet you go earn it, you can’t keep that?" Jim Courier said.

"Oh, NCAA, you never failed to deliver for us. You always go low, always go low. The NCAA has a lot of problems," he added.

“This is a small one, but this is a loophole that they clearly need to fill in, because if a golfer qualifies and gets to a major, let’s say they get to Augusta or the U.S. Open and they make the cut, you really don’t get to keep that money either?" Jim Courier said.

“I mean, that’s money that’s going to just get ploughed back into… you’re just investing back in our development, you coaches, your travel, all that stuff. It’s just nonsense, but good for Oliver Tarvet,” he added.

In the second round at Wimbledon, Oliver Tarvet is facing World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, and is currently down by two sets to nil.

