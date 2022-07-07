“The abdominal is something that is not going well, for a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I would not be able to finish the match” - Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon QF win over Taylor Fritz

Rafael Nadal’s storied career served up another dramatic chapter on Wednesday at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where the Spaniard fought hard to beat Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. The 36-year-old won 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) in front of a packed Centre Court on Wednesday.

Nadal visibly struggled with an abdominal injury in the first set and took a medical timeout after losing it. He returned, adjusted his game and produced a performance that had the crowd cheering him on with every point he won.

Speaking after his match, Nadal spoke about the injury trouble and having doubts about being able to finish the match.

“From my personal side, it was not an easy match at all. So I’m just very happy to be in the semifinals, Nadal said, adding, “The body, in general, is fine. Of course, in the abdominal [area] something is not going well, [if I am] being honest.”

“I had to find a way to serve a little bit different here, for a lot of moments I was thinking that I may not be able to finish the match. But I don't know, the court and the energy is something else,” he said.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯

1. (especially in former times) a brave or experienced soldier or fighter.



2. Rafael Nadal



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯1. (especially in former times) a brave or experienced soldier or fighter.2. Rafael Nadal 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯1. (especially in former times) a brave or experienced soldier or fighter.2. Rafael Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/m6jL34xXQe

Nadal raised his game under pressure and sealed a marathon win to avenge his loss to Fritz in the Indian Wells final earlier this year. The 22-time Major winner said that he had no idea how he pushed through and credited the crowd for motivating him at every step of the way.

“Well, I don't know [how I got through the match]. I honestly enjoy playing matches like these, in front of all of you [fans]. I can't thank everybody enough It was a tough afternoon against a great player. All the credit to Taylor, he has been playing great during the whole season,” Nadal said.

The 36-year-old, having won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year, is seeking to keep his bid for the Calendar Grand Slam alive at the grasscourt Major. Up next is a semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios, after the Australian won 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) against Cristian Garin.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The mentality of a champion who never quits



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal "For a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I will not be able to finish the match"The mentality of a champion who never quits "For a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I will not be able to finish the match"The mentality of a champion who never quits#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @RafaelNadal https://t.co/PEKGN1R9fU

Rafael Nadal, however, was quick to temper expectations ahead of the semifinal

“Well, the first thing [before the semifinal] is that I hope to be ready to play it. That's the first thing,” Nadal stressed.

“Nick is a great player on all the surfaces but especially here on grass. He's having a great grasscourt season and it’s going to be a big challenge. I need to be at my hundred percent to keep having chances and that's what I'm gonna try to do,” he said.

“Going back to 2008, it is difficult to imagine that in 2022 I will still be here in Wimbledon” - Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships.

Rafael Nadal’s quarterfinal win on Center Court came exactly 14 years after his epic final against Roger Federer, which is regarded as one of the greatest matches of all time.

In 2008, Nadal defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 in one of the tightest contests between the two champions.

When reminded of one of his biggest triumphs, the Spaniard looked back fondly upon the match and also on the rivalry he has shared with the 40-year-old Swiss.

“It has been a long time ago, but of course. It is impossible to [exactly] remember that final with Roger, [we also played] another semifinal here in 2019. I think the most special moments [of our careers] we shared together. Around the world and on this court, where we played a couple of the most important matches of our careers,” Rafael Nadal said.

“So for me, going back to 2008, it is difficult to imagine that in 2022 I will still be here in Wimbledon playing,” he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far