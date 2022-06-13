"The achievements of the Venus Williams and Serena Williams are legendary, they have changed everything for all of us"- Shirley Manson

Shirley Manson posted a picture of herself and Venus Williams following a concert in Palm Beach, Florida that involved her band Garbage.

American band 'Garbage' and English band 'Tears for Fears' performed in Palm Beach on Thursday and following the end of the show, the former's lead singer posted a picture of herself and Williams on Instagram.

In the post, the Scot praised the Williams sisters and said she had no idea she would live to witness the brilliance of Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

"I had no idea I would ever live to witness the brilliance, the sheer power and dominant athleticism of the Williams Sisters," Manson wrote, adding, "Their achievements in the sporting field are of course legendary. They have changed everything. For all of us. Forever."

Manson also thanked Williams for her admiration for her band. The 55-year-old also stated that she was left 'utterly flabbergasted' when the former World No. 1 made a reference to their album Strange Little Birds.

"Finally thank you Venus Williams for loving on our band. When you dropped the Strange Little Birds reference: our weirdest and most obtuse record to date - I was utterly flabbergasted," Manson wrote.

'A really special moment, there's something that's probably going to be around forever' - Venus Williams on her father's biopic King Richard

Williams during last year's Wimbledon

Williams has been quite active on social media lately and recently gave her thoughts on her father's biopic King Richard. The 41-year-old said that she loved the movie and was happy with her family's portrayal in the movie.

"People ask me [if I liked 'King Richard'] and I'm like, "Yes!" I have to be honest. There have been times where people have had films or projects about themselves or books or whatever it may be that they didn't like, so I'm happy to say I love the film. That's a really special moment. There's something that's probably going to be around forever that you actually like," Williams said.

