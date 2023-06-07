"The anti-role model" - Pam Shriver furious over Alexander Zverev's 'tone deaf' comments at French Open

Alexander Zverev has found himself on the receiving end of former World No. 3 Pam Shriver's criticism over his insensitive comment at the French Open 2023. The remarks in question were made after Zverev's quarterfinal win on Wednesday.

The German player beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry to qualify for his third consecutive Roland Garros semifinal. Zverev's campaign at last year's French Open was brought to an abrupt end after a horrifying injury forced him to retire mid-match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

The World No. 27 beat Etcheveryy 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on June 7 at Court Philippe Chatrier to book his place in the semis of the Paris Major. Etcheverry was hoping to become the lowest-ranked player and the first unseeded player to qualify for the Paris semifinals since World No. 72 Marco Cecchinato (2018). But his hopes were quashed by the resurgent Zverev.

Soon after the match, Alex Corretja asked the German what was on his mind during the exchange of sides, to which Zverev replied:

"Yeah, I just have to remember that I have a pair of balls, as well, that I can use."

Alex Corretja asks Zverev what was on his mind at the change of ends before serving for the match.



Zverev:



Alex Corretja asks Zverev what was on his mind at the change of ends before serving for the match.

Zverev:

"Yeah, I just have to remember that I have a pair of balls, as well, that I can use."

Shriver, 60, reacted to the post and expressed her anger and disgust at the former US Open finalist's absurd statement. The former American tennis player further said that Alexander Zverev is "anti-role model."

"Stupid, insensitive, pathetic, tone deaf, idiotic, impulsive, ignorant, and disgusting thing to say. The Anti Role Model is SZ (Sascha Zverev)," the American wrote on Twitter.

Pam Shriver

"Stupid, insensitive, pathetic, tone deaf, idiotic, impulsive, ignorant, and disgusting thing to say. The Anti Role Model is SZ."

Alexander Zverev to face either Casper Ruud or Holger Rune in Roland Garros semifinals

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev will lock horns with the winner of Casper Ruud-Holger Rune clash, on Friday. Zverev lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 semifinal while his 2022 appearance ended in a season-ending injury.

Speaking to the media after his match, the former World No. 2 spoke about how the conditions worked for him. He also expressed his happiness at qualifying for the semifinals.

"The conditions during the day are a lot better for me. The ball is a lot faster and bounces higher. I love to play on clay and day conditions are better... I am in the semi-finals at Roland Garros and I am happy about that."

The 26-year-old also reflected on last year. Remembering his horrifying ankle injury at the French Open, Zverev said that he was glad "to be back at this stage."

"It was the most difficult year of my life, I love tennis with all my heart and the competitiveness that was taken away a year ago. I am so happy to be back at this stage," Alexander Zverev added.

