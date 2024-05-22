"The best German footballer" - Boris Becker sends heartfelt message to Toni Kroos as Real Madrid star announces retirement

German and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement at the end of Euro 2024. His compatriot and tennis legend Boris Becker reacted emotionally to the news.

Kroos joined Real Madrid in July 2014 and has given his services to the club since then. After helping Los Blancos win the La Liga title this year, the German will look to assist the club win its 15th Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

The 34-year-old footballer announced his decision in a heartfelt note on Instagram, reflecting on his journey with Real Madrid.

"July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end."

"I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one," he added.

Kroos mentioned he will retire after the Euro Championships this year. He disclosed that he always wanted to call it a day in his prime. He wrote:

"At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: Bring on the 15th!!!. HALA MADRID AND NOTHING ELSE!”

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker praised the midfielder, calling him the "best German footballer." Becker shared this message on his Instagram story.

"Unfortunately, the best German Footballer stops playing." (Translated from German through Google Translate)

Since joining Real Madrid in 2014, Toni Kroos has made 463 appearances and won over 20 championships. He was also an important part of the German team that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Kroos will aim to win the Euro 2024, which will take place on his home soil.

