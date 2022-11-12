"The best in history along with Federer and Djokovic" - Spanish national football team coach hails Rafael Nadal, wants key player to take inspiration from the Spaniard at Qatar World Cup

Spain's national football team coach Luis Enrique lavished praise on Rafael Nadal in a recent interview, hailing the Spaniard as the best in history along with his arch-rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

More importantly, Enrique is hoping the 22-time Grand Slam champion can inspire his compatriot Sergio Busquets, who will be the key man for Enrique's Spain during the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking at a press conference where Spain's 26-man World Cup squad was announced, Enrique touched on Busquets' importance, remarking that he hoped to make the Barcelona midfielder play one more World Cup. Considering that Busquets was one of the best players in the world, Enrique saw no reason why he shouldn't do so, comparing the Spaniard to Nadal to prove his point.

"My goal is to convince Busquets to play one more World Cup. I'm not joking, I've already told him," Enrique said. "This is like Rafa Nadal. Is there any doubt that he has been and is the best in history along with Federer and Djokovic?"

Luis Enrique once again used the World No. 2 as an example to pinpoint Busquets' greatness, noting how the Spaniard would not be considered the greatest when it comes to serving even if he was the best in history. Similarly, even if Busquets would not rank as the best in some individual categories, his coach was certain that he could be made No. 1 by playing in a system that catered to his strengths.

"If we put a ranking of the best they serve, surely they will not be No. 1. The same thing happens to Busquets," Enrique said. "If we manage to play what we want, in the opposite field and with the ball, Busi becomes Rafa Nadal who is No. 1."

Rafael Nadal eyes maiden ATP Finals title in Turin

Rafael Nadal is in Turin for the 2022 ATP Finals.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is in Turin at the moment, attempting to win his maiden ATP Finals title. The top seed in the tournament, the former World No. 1 has been drawn in the same group as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz.

One of the favorites to qualify for the knockouts, the Mallorcan will be hoping to finish the group stage in the first place, as it would most likely prevent him from facing off against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The Serb, along with Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, has been drawn in the other group, with Andrey Rublev completing the line-up.

A title in Turin will see the 36-year-old finish the year as the World No. 1, his sixth time ending the season as the top-ranked ATP player. Even reaching the final could see the 22-time Grand Slam champion topple Carlos Alcaraz from the spot, provided it is not Stefanos Tsitsipas who takes home the title.

