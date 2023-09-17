"The best match Simona Halep ever played was against Serena Williams in Wimbledon final" - Darren Cahill

Darren Cahill, former Australian player-turned-coach, recalled one of the most memorable matches of Simona Halep, which came against Serena Williams in 2019.

In an appearance on the Advantage Connors podcast with Jimmy Connors and Brett Connors, Cahill recalled the final of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, played between Serena Williams and Simona Halep.

The Romanian swept aside the American legend in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2 to lift her second Grand Slam title. It was also Williams's second title defeat in a row at SW19, having been knocked out by Angelique Kerber in 2018.

Darren Cahill praised Halep as a legend who has been idolized in her home country and lauded her for balancing the pressure that comes with such a high profile while still giving her all on the court.

"An amazing lady with 20 million in Romania who basically idolizes her. She is an icon in the country and feeling and sensing that pressure from that country to have a breakthrough and Grand Slam success, be the No. 1 player in the world, and find a way to put that to one side and accomplish that. I have nothing but respect for her," Cahill said.

Cahill worked as Halep's coach from 2016 to 2018. The Romanian finished as World No. 1 in two seasons in these three years and lifted her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2018 French Open. After the 2018 season, Cahill parted ways with her to spend more time with his family.

The Australian enjoyed his time with Simona Halep and dubbed her 2019 Wimbledon final against Serena Williams as her best-ever match. He was particularly impressed with the mental toughness displayed by the 31-year-old after coming through a grueling campaign to make it into the final.

Cahill argued that winning the 2018 French Open convinced Halep that she could defeat the world's best player on the biggest stage.

"So I enjoyed every piece of those years that we spent together. She backed it up in 2019 by winning the Wimbledon final and playing incredibly well through the semis and final. I think the best match she ever played was against Serena (Williams) in that final," he said.

"She struggled a little bit to get through to the semis and the finals but once she got there she had a real sense of belief and I think if she didn't win the Roland Garros final the year before she would have never played to that level to win Wimbledon. And credit to her and she is an amazing young lady," he added.

Simona Halep gets suspended for four years over anti-doping violations

Simona Halep pictured at the French Open

Darren Cahill's comments came after Simona Halep was suspended for four long years over two anti-doping violations by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The Romanian was provisionally suspended from tennis in October 2022 during the US Open over a positive test for the prohibited substance Roxadustat.

The second offense was linked to a complaint lodged in May 2023 related to discrepancies in her Athlete Biological Passport, a standard record of substances in an athlete's system.

The hearing of Halep's case was delayed multiple times, but now that the verdict has been announced, the former World No. 1 has been left disappointed, and she has refused to accept the penalty.

Simona Halep said that the Roxadustat positive test can be linked to contaminated supplements.

She planned to appeal the verdict to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) and sue the manufacturer of the supplements. The Romanian said she has never intentionally consumed any prohibited substance.

"I am continuing to train and do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court. I intend to appeal this decision to The Court of Arbitration for Sport and pursue all legal remedies against the supplement company in question," Halep said.

"I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance. I refused to accept their decision of a four-year ban," she continued.

