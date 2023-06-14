Venus Williams is still going strong in her 30th year on the WTA Tour. She recently competed in the 2023 Libema Open, and despite bowing out in the first round, the American had a positive outlook on her performance.

Venus Williams, 42, came up against an opponent 25 years younger than her in the form of Celine Naef of Switzerland on Wednesday, June 13. The match was close and went to three sets, with Naef managing to eke out a victory, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion took to social media after the match to look back at her performance and gave fans a positive update. Williams called her experience in the Netherlands "thrilling" and thanked fans and family for showing up to support her. She was also happy to be back on the tour after five months away and was pleased with her performance.

"Being on the court yesterday was thrilling! Just as exciting my family all came to cheer me on. Also I know I have all the support of my fans which means the world to me. I’m really happy with how I played and I am just getting used to playing matches again which is to be expected," she wrote on Instagram.

Venus Williams also highlighted that she was not worn out or injured after a lengthy three-set match, calling it "best news." She reaffirmed her never say die attitude and vowed to return stronger in her next match.

"The best news is I walked off the court yesterday not hurt and not even sore after a long match and a string of really challenging injuries which means I have a chance to build on yesterdays performance in my next events," Williams said.

"It’s not easy to continue to come back after unexpected injuries and delays but that’s life and I love what I do and I believe in what I am doing. If you fall 10 times get up 11, never quit before the miracle. Thank you to the @libema open for such a wonderful week!" she added.

Venus Williams' appearance in 's-Hertogenbosch came after a prolonged injury stay on the sidelines. She suffered a hamstring injury at the ASB Classic in Auckland in January. As a result, she missed the Australian Open, the Middle-East swing, and the clay court season as a result.

However, the World No. 696 is now mounting a comeback on the surface, where she has racked up the biggest titles of her career.

Before her injury, Venus Williams managed to win a match at the ASB Classic, beating Katie Volynets in the first round.

Serena Williams shows up to support Venus Williams at Libema Open

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

The Williams sisters have been each other's biggest cheerleaders throughout their careers. This support was on show once again as little sister Serena was present in 's-Hertogenbosch to support Venus on her return to the WTA Tour.

Serena was seen cheering on Venus from the stands during her first-round match. WTA's official Twitter shared a clip of Serena with the caption "Venus' number 1 fan."

While Venus continues to play, Serena retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open, where she made it into the third round. The sisters also played doubles at the 2022 US Open, losing in the first round.

Venus Williams will next compete at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, UK, which starts on June 17.

