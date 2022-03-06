The Best Tennis Comebacks of the Open Era featuring Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and more!

In the Open Era, we have been exposed to the brilliance of players like John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic amongst others. Many have produced comebacks against all odds in important grand slam matches. Let's take a look at some of the greatest comebacks ever in Grand Slam Tennis.

Ivan Lendl vs John McEnroe (1984 French Open Final)

Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe at the 1984 French Open Final

John McEnroe is considered to be one of the greatest to ever step on the tennis court. McEnroe entered the 1984 French Open final with a 39-0 winning streak. While Ivan Lendl was not a weak opponent (the two of them had been battling each other for the top seed for over a year), the match seemed to be swinging McEnroe's way as he easily took the first two sets 6-3 and 6-2.

Not many would've expected the American to lose from that position, but if anyone was up for a challenge, it was Ivan Lendl. Lendl, who had lost the previous 4 meetings against his rival, started to pave his comeback in the third set. He broke McEnroe's serve to lead 4-2. The American broke back only to be broken again by Lendl, who won the set 6-4.

The fourth set was even more exciting as McEnroe was the first to break. Lendl's next service game also reached a deuce, and McEnroe would've liked to go up a double break to finish the job. However, Lendl kept his cool, held his serve and broke during McEnroe's next service game. The score was 5-5, however, as Lendl broke McEnroe's serve for the second time in the set to win the 4th set 7-5.

The fifth set was very tight. McEnroe had two break points in the set, however, he was unable to convert on either occasion. Lendl took advantage and broke McEnroe's serve late in the set to win the set 7-5. Ivan Lendl ended up winning this thriller to win his first major 3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5. He denied McEnroe his only chance to win the slam and be among an elusive few who won Wimbledon and the French Open.

You can find highlights for the match below:

Pete Sampras vs Jim Courier (1995 Australian Open Quarter-Final)

An Emotional Pete Sampras at the 1995 Australian Open

It was a Grand Slam quarterfinal that had it all and was a roller coaster of emotions. Just before the match, Sampras had learned that Tim Gullikson, his long-time coach, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Throughout the match, Pete's emotions were visible, but he didn't lose his grit or determination to win. Jim Courier stole the first two sets in consecutive tie breaks.

Jim Courier was not one known to let a two-set lead slip. In the third set, however, after earning an early break, Pete comfortably took the set 6-3. In the fourth set, Courier broke Pete's serve, and most people thought that was it.

According to Pete's autobiography 'A Champion's Mind', even Pete thought he was done. However, with fatigue starting to set in, Jim committed an uncharacteristic double fault and an unforced error to give Sampras a break. That was when Sampras realized he had a chance. He held his serve and broke Jim again to take the fourth set 6-4.

During the fifth set, Pete's emotions unraveled, and Jim said to him, "Are you okay, Pete? If you want, we can come back and do this tomorrow." This statement by Jim fired Pete up. Pete, through his will and determination, completed the unlikely comeback by winning the fifth set 6-3. The final score of the match was 6-7, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in favor of Pete Sampras.

You can find the highlights of this classic below:

Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev (1999 French Open Final)

Andre Agassi at the 1999 French Open Final

The stakes were high for Andre Agassi in the 1999 French Open final. This was his chance at becoming the first man since Rod Laver to complete a career grand slam, and the first man ever to do it on 3 surfaces.

Andrei Medvedev started strong, and Agassi was all over the place. Medvedev took the first two sets 6-1 and 6-2. The dream of completing a career slam for Agassi seemed a long way from reality before he started to pave his comeback in the subsequent three sets.

It started to rain during the third set and the stoppage in play seemed to help Agassi as all the momentum that Medvedev had gathered was broken. Agassi came out in the third set in full force. He did not lose his serve throughout the match and won the third, fourth and fifth sets 6-4, 6-3, and 6-4 respectively. He therefore completed an unlikely comeback and the career grand slam in Paris. This was his third attempt at the Roland Garros title and emotions got the better of Agassi, who broke down after the match in jubiliation.

You can find the highlights from Agassi's maiden Roland Garros win here:

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer (2019 Wimbledon Final)

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at the 2019 Wimbledon Final

The 'Big 3' has given us some of the most magical moments in tennis. The 2019 Wimbledon final was no exception. Both veterans hit the ground running and the first set went into a tiebreak, in which the Serb edged it and took the first set 7-6.

In the second, however, Djokovic fell off. Federer took complete control and Djokovic couldn't find an answer to Federer's aggression as the Swiss took the second set 6-1.

Djokovic got back into the game in the next set. However, it was still a tight set which went into another tiebreak, which Djokovic won convincingly. Federer served big in this set, but his unforced errors cost him. In the 4th set, which was a do-or-die set for Federer, he used his experience to break Djokovic's serve twice.

Despite Djokovic managing to break back, he couldn't quite manage to turn the set around, with Federer taking the fourth set 6-4.

The fifth set was a joyride and a rollercoaster of emotions. The Serbian found himself 2 championship points down to the 8-time Wimbledon champion, but if there's anything we know about Novak Djokovic, it is that he doesn't stop pushing. Federer was up 8-7 40/15, ready to serve out the game and the match, but Djokovic fought back.

He saved two championship points and there was no going back after that. For the first time ever, we witnessed a 12-all tiebreak, in which Djokovic won 7-3, to win his 5th Wimbledon and 16th major.

You can find highlights from Djokovic's comeback here:

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev (2022 Australian Open Final)

Rafael Nadal, Moments after Winning his 21st Grand Slam

2021 was a tough year for Rafael Nadal. He spent a prolonged amount of time on the sidelines due to an injury to his left foot. He pulled out of Wimbledon before revealing that he wouldn't be able to participate in the US Open or the Olympics.

Many suspected this would be a sad end to a glorious career for the Spaniard, however, he made a return to the court in December. He won the Melbourne ATP 250 event before starting his Grand Slam campaign at the Australian Open.

After an impressive display of tennis throughout the tournament where he beat a top-10 and top-20 opponent, he met Daniil Medvedev in the final. The World No. 2 and favorite to win the tournament, Daniil Medvedev continued with his dominant display of tennis through the first two sets. He won the first two sets comfortably and looked to be feeding off the crowd's booing.

In the third set, in Nadal's third service game, Nadal found himself three break points down to the Russian. However, he dug deep, pulled himself up and went on to break Medvedev in the ninth game and won the set 6-4.

It was visible throughout the set that the crowd was starting to bother Medvedev as his frustration came to the fore. In the 4th set, a double fault by Medvedev that gave Nadal the first break of the set could be viewed as the turning point in the game.

The boos from the crowd got to Medvedev and he taunted them by raising his arms and asking for more. Even though Medvedev broke back, he couldn't hold onto his serve and Nadal served out the set. Nadal saved two break points in the process and took the final to a decider.

Playing through the fatigue, both players were producing world-class tennis. In the fifth game, Nadal broke the Russian's serve to take a 3-2 lead in the set. Medvedev scored three break points in the next game, but could not convert on any of the chances. Nadal managed to eke out the 13-minute long game to get a two-game cushion.

Both players held their serves in the next two games, and it was Nadal's turn to serve out the match. But of course, after so much drama, there had to be a twist to the tale. Medvedev broke Nadal's serve to stay in the match and made it 5-5 in the decider.

In the next game, Nadal raised his level, and after failing to convert two break points, he managed to convert the third. For the second time in the match, Nadal had the chance to serve the match out, and this time he did.

Against all odds, on the back of one of the hardest years of his career, Nadal managed to win his 21st Grand Slam, the first man to achieve the feat. He also became only the third player after Novak Djokovic and Rod Laver to win a double career grand slam, etching his name in the history books as one of the greatest to grace the sport.

You can find highlights from Nadal's impressive comeback win below:

