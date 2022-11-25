"The biggest liar of the Top 8 Nitto ATP Finals players" - Andrey Rublev reacts to 'drummer' Daniil Medvedev in extended cut of viral video quiz

Andrey Rublev surprised his fans by reacting with incredulity over good friend Daniil Medvedev's drumming skills when the former World No. 1 was younger in a fun game.

In an extended version of the viral video for the promotion of the recently concluded ATP Finals on Tennis TV, Rublev could be seen flashing his middle finger when asked to say something about Medvedev's tennis and even called his compatriot the "biggest liar" among the eight qualifiers of the season finale.

"Daniil Medvedev," said Andrey Rublev before proceeding to flash his middle finger to the camera.

"For your drum skills," the World No. 8 added, laughing before shaking his head in disbelief.

Medvedev confessed his early musical skills – or the lack thereof – in a video for the Paris Masters, saying that he tried learning the drums when he was around seven or eight years old for a period of one to two months. He stopped after noticing that he was "really bad" at it.

"The worst thing I heard in my life, man. He destroyed my day, man. Drum skills, man. How could you even put this, man?" quipped Rublev, addressing the interviewer.

Rublev, initially refusing to say a word about Medvedev, then gave in, proceeding to describe his good friend as a "liar."

"After this, I cannot say anything [about Daniil Medvedev]... Daniil Medvedev, the biggest liar of the Top 8 Nitto ATP Finals players," said Rublev.

"Unreal skills in tennis and a super nice guy... and a f------ liar, man," he added.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



You asked for it, you’ve got it - the extended version of Andrey Rublev vs the Random Fact game...



#NittoATPFinals “More people believe that I was Elvis Presley than Daniil played drums”You asked for it, you’ve got it - the extended version of Andrey Rublev vs the Random Fact game... “More people believe that I was Elvis Presley than Daniil played drums” 😂You asked for it, you’ve got it - the extended version of Andrey Rublev vs the Random Fact game...#NittoATPFinals https://t.co/cWfCXCgaE5

In a previous video posted by Tennis TV, fans were amused with Rublev joking that declaring himself as Elvis Presley was more believable than Daniil Medvedev playing drums.

Andrey Rublev: "Stefanos Tsitsipas, nice touch, good photographer; Novak Djokovic, super professional, a legend"

Andrey Rublev in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2022 ATP Finals.

Andrey Rublev was also asked to describe fellow ATP qualifiers Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic in the same video by Tennis TV.

Rublev lauded the Greek's touch on the court as well as his off-court skills in photography.

"Lovely, nice touch of the game and good photographer skills," said Rublev.

Rublev was the subject of post-match criticism from Tsitsipas, who said that the Russian won over him in their round-robin clash in the year-end championships despite the "few tools" he has.

The World No. 8 then described Djokovic as super professional and a legend of tennis.

"Novak Djokovic, super professional inside the court and outside the court, and just a legend of our sport – tennis," said Rublev.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes