Karen Khachanov defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(2), 6-1 in straightforward fashion to win the title at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships. During the trophy ceremony afterwards, the Russian proceeded to send a heartfelt message to his wife Veronika and two kids.

Khachanov, who was out for nearly three months this year due to a groin injury, was in top form all week at the 250-level event in Zhuhai. The World No. 15 dropped only one set in his four match wins, thereby winning his first ATP title since the 2018 Paris Masters.

The Russian was brimming with emotion as he thanked his family for being his support system.

“I want to thank my family. My wife Veronica. My son, David. My second son Mikael. They're watching now for sure. They are smiling. Sending them a big hug and kiss. They are the biggest supporters..." he said.

Karen Khachanov also admitted how he was initially just looking to get some match-practice in Zhuhai, but ended up going all the way at the 250-level event

"I’m coming back from an injury. When coming here to Zhuhai, I was hoping to get matches. To start playing again. I had 3 months off completely from tour. I missed it a lot. I was very hungry to come back & win the title after quite a few years again. It’s really special. It’s for my family," he added.

Karen Khachanov to continue 2023 comeback in Beijing after Zhuhai fireworks

Karen Khachanov hits a forehand at the 2023 Australian Open

Karen Khachanov had a great start to his 2023 season, as he managed to win 23 of his first 34 matches on the ATP Tour. The highlights of his year include reaching the semifinals and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the French Open respectively.

However, the Russian pulled his groin midway through the season. Not to be deterred by the pain, Khachanov continued playing for weeks, until he was unable to walk properly one day. The 27-year-old subsequently sat out of this year's Wimbledon, before making his return to the pro tour at the 2023 US Open.

Karen Khachanov lacked the rich form that he displayed in the first half of 2023, though, managing to win only eight games in a first-round loss to the unseeded American Michael Mmoh.

The Russian will now be looking to cap off his season on a high note. He will be playing next at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing, where he will take on World No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti in the first round.