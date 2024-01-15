The 2017 Australian Open marked the penultimate meeting between Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams at a Grand Slam, with the duo battling it out in the final. The younger Williams ended up prevailing in straight sets, which also ended up being her final Slam title on the WTA Tour.

While Venus Williams was the 13th seed in Melbourne that year, Serena was seeded second at the tournament. It was the first time the sisters faced each other at a Major final since the 2009 Wimbledon Championships, where it was Serena Williams who prevailed as well, and the last time they met in a Slam final.

With the 6-4, 6-4 win over the seven-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams notched up her 23rd Grand Slam title, surpassing Steffi Graf's then Open Era record of 22. She also won the tournament without dropping a single set, and more impressively, she revealed later that she was pregnant with her daughter Olympia at the time.

With the 2024 Australian Open currently underway, fans on social media took the time to reminisce on the match between the sisters, marveling at the level of quality they brought to the game whenever they faced one another.

Many fans were sympathetic towards Venus Williams in particular, opining that she deserved to win a Slam in 2017 for the consistency she showed throughout the season. The former World No. 1 reached the final of Wimbledon that year, losing to Garbine Muguruza, and the semifinals at the US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Sloane Stephens.

"The Blueprint & The GOAT. There will never be a more dynamic sport duo," one fan wrote.

"Your win has always been my win" - Venus Williams to sister Serena Williams after Australian Open 2017 final

Speaking at the presentation ceremony afterwards, Venus Williams was all grace despite the loss on the night, celebrating her sister Serena's victory as if it were her own.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion proclaimed that her younger sister meant "the world" to her, adding that she was enormously proud of her for winning her record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title.

“Congratulations, Serena, on No. 23. I have been there right with you. Some of them I lost right there against you. I guess that’s weird, but it’s been an awesome thing. Your win has always been my win. I think you know that. And all the time I couldn’t be there, wouldn’t be there, didn’t get there, you were there. I’m enormously proud of you. You mean the world to me," Venus Williams said.

