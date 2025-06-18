"The Boss" Emma Raducanu drops first reaction to Carlos Alcaraz partnership in US Open mixed doubles

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are set to team up for mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open. And now, Raducanu has broken her silence in the most Raducanu-esque way.

Taking to Instagram, the 2021 US Open champion shared a split image of her and Alcaraz smiling during matches. She captioned:

":)) @carlitosalcarazz"

Raducanu's Instagram story

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are not the only high-profile mixed doubles pair for the 2025 US Open. After the organizers rescheduled for mixed doubles draws to take place before the singles event, several big names have put their names in the draw. This includes Jannik Sinner-Emma Navarro, Novak Djokovic-Olga Danilovic and Taylor Fritz-Elena Rybakina.

Carlos Alcaraz was the first to confirm the iconic mixed doubles pairing

Tennis fans will get to witness five-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz sharing the court with the 2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles fixtures.

Before Radacanu set the buzz over social media, Alcaraz himself confirmed the mixed doubles pairing, telling reporters after beating Adam Walton in the first round of the Queens Club Championships:

"She's gonna be the boss. Yeah, I mean, US Open came to us and give us opportunities to play mixed doubles. I'm super excited about it. I think it's going to be great. It was an amazing idea for the tournament."

Raducanu, 21, and Alcaraz, 22, are two of the brightest young stars in tennis and both have emerged as champions in singles under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz also confirmed that he was the one who suggested this idea in the first place.

"I was thinking that I couldn't play better if it wasn't with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me. Yeah, I made that special request," Carlos Alcaraz said.

While Raducanu didn't instantly confirm playing alongside the Spaniard, she did accept the invite.

With this pairing, the US Open is sure to drive more ticket sales for the mixed doubles draw.

Raducanu lasted till the second round of the French Open. Meanwhile, Alcaraz emerged as the winner after dropping the first two sets against Jannik Sinner in the finals.

With Alcaraz in the form of his life, don't be surprised if he and Raducanu go the distance and emerge as champions.

