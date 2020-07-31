'The boy is hot for the upcoming season' - Barbara Schett on Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem has been one of the most active players on the tour as tennis has slowly started making its way back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After first playing in the Austrian Pro Series, the World No. 3 participated in Novak Djokovic's controversial Adria Tour in Belgrade, before traveling to exhibition tournaments in Nice and Berlin. He even hosted his own invitational tournament called 'Thiem's 7' in Kitzbuhel.

Recently, former Austrian tennis player Barbara Schett pointed out how this is Dominic Thiem's strategy to get match practice on all surfaces and notch up quick results. And that would be particularly useful since he is on the cusp of breaking the dominance of the 'Big 3'.

He is fueling self-confidence: Barbara Schett on Dominic Thiem's packed schedule

Novak Djokovic (L) and Dominic Thiem at the 2020 Australian Open

Speaking to Eurosport, Schett revealed that travelling to five different cities to play on all three surfaces was a concerted effort by the 26-year-old.

"Apparently Dominic needs that and is fueling self-confidence," said Schett. "He is training his adaptability with the frequent surface changes in recent weeks."

Schett is probably correct in her analysis, as the exercise has proven fruitful for the Austrian. Dominic Thiem has won 24 out of the 28 matches he has played since lockdown restrictions have been eased in Europe, picking up four titles on the way. He even won on his weakest surface - grass - by brushing aside the competition at the Bett1Aces exhibition in Berlin.

"Dominic has always played many tournaments and is one of the toughest trainers," Schett added.

The World No. 3 has taken a polar opposite approach to the COVID-19 pandemic than his main rival on clay - Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard has spent his entire time during lockdown practicing on the clay courts in his academy in Mallorca, without playing a single competitive match.

The two have met each other in the last two French Open finals, with Nadal prevailing both times. When asked which approach is more likely to succeed, Schett couldn't answer with certainty; she merely said that tournament preparations are an 'independent matter'.

"(One) should not forget that all these exhibition matches are most similar to a tournament match and thus promote match practice," Schett said.

Dominic Thiem has been tipped by many to end the dominance of Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros and to win his first Grand Slam title in Paris. The 26-year-old has won 10 of his 16 tour level titles on clay, and is in good form, having finished runner-up at the ATP Finals and the Australian Open.

"The boy is hot for the upcoming season," concluded Schett.