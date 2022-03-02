"The career moment that changed my life was winning the US Open on that match point" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu recently filmed a 'What you don't know about me' segment for fashion and lifestyle magazine Harper's Bazaar. The Brit talked about a range of topics, including her biggest pet peeves, guilty pleasures and the advice she likes to abide by both on and off the court.

During the segment, Raducanu was asked to talk about the moment that changed her career. Unsurprisingly, she highlighted how her unprecedented US Open triumph as a qualifier last year changed the course of her career and life. She further revealed that the emotions she felt after converting championship point were "surreal."

"The career moment that changed my life was winning the US Open on that match point," Raducanu said. "That was the best moment of my career for sure. The most surreal moment was when I landed that ace and in that second I had no idea what happened, what I was doing, or where I was."

When asked to describe herself in three words, the teenager was her usual witty self.

"Resilient, random and something to do with laughter because I'm always laughing," remarked the 19-year-old.

Next, the 19-year-old shared the best piece of advice she ever received.

"The best piece of advice I ever got would be to never complain and never explain," the teenager said.

The reigning US Open champion went on to reveal that she feels the happiest after a fruitful training session. She believes working hard today will lead to great results in the future.

"The satisfaction I get after putting in a great day of training or a great session," the Brit said. "It makes me very happy, I take great pride in putting in sessions like that because over time it accumulates to great work."

Raducanu, who is fluent in Mandarin owing to her maternal roots in China, divulged that her guilty pleasure is watching Taiwanese drama shows. She said they helped her improve her proficiency in the language.

"Guilty pleasure would be Taiwanese drama shows, they help me with my mandarin," Raducanu said.

"Traffic, when I'm driving it's my pet peeve in life" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu proceeded to reveal that her biggest pet peeve (something she finds annoying) would be traffic while on the road.

"Traffic. I can't stand it. When I'm driving it's my pet peeve in life," Raducanu admitted.

The World No. 13 was then asked to name a career path she would have turned to had she not been a tennis player. She pointed out how she has a liking for finance and would have considered a career in that field her "dream job."

"I would say something in the finance industry, I've always had a keen interest in that. That would probably be my dream job if I wasn't a tennis player because I quite like numbers, math and traveling," the 2021 US Open champion said.

Emma Raducanu will be seen in action at the upcoming 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells from March 9-20.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala