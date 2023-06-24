"The Carlos Alcaraz vibes of domination are so Nadal-esque" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard's semifinal win over Sebastian Korda at Queen's Club

Carlos Alcaraz continued to thrive on the grass courts at London in the run-up to Wimbledon, defeating unseeded American Sebastian Korda in the Queen's Club Championships semifinal on Saturday (June 24).

The 20-year-old dropped his first set earlier in the week at Queen's but has since looked really good and proved to be too strong for Korda, winning 6-3, 6-4 on the night. Alcaraz will now face Australian Alex de Minaur in his first ATP Tour final on grass.

If the Spaniard emerges victorious in Sunday's final, he would reclaim the World No.1 ranking from Novak Djokovic. The title win would not only solidify his status as the best player in the world but also grant him the esteemed position of being the top seed at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

In view of this, tennis fans took to Twitter to react to the event. One user compared Carlos Alcaraz to his compatriot and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, claiming that the young Spaniard's dominance vibes are strikingly similar to Nadal's.

"Jeez the Alcaraz vibes of domination are so Rafa-esque I feel like I’ve watched this movie 30 million times. I’m putting on the news and let’s see if this mad dog gets to Moscow," the user wrote.

The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast @Shaptennispod Jeez the Alcaraz vibes of domination are so Rafa-esque I feel like I've watched this movie 30 million times. I'm putting on the news and let's see if this mad dog gets to Moscow.

Another user stated that despite having barely played on grass, Alcaraz looks better than anyone on grass other than Novak Djokovic. The user tweeted:

"Barely played on grass and already looks better then anyone on grass besides Djokovic.. what a superstar he is at such a young age."

George Papagiannis @GeorgePapagian2 @josemorgado Barely played on grass and already looks better then anyone on grass besides Djokovic.. what a superstar he is at such a young age

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Maria Panova @notsleeeping

Maria Panova @notsleeeping
Their meetings are going to be historic! @josemorgado 39-4 is incredible! Alcaraz is the only player who can stop Djokovic's run to a Calendar Grand Slam!Their meetings are going to be historic!

rick marsonet @RMarsonet



rick marsonet @RMarsonet
Sinner and Marozsan (he looked gassed in that match tho) @josemorgado he's got a TOTAL of 2 losses for the season where he isnt injured as well.Sinner and Marozsan (he looked gassed in that match tho)

Shantanu Verma @shaan2500

Shantanu Verma @shaan2500
Completely unexpected @josemorgado Shocking to see how well he's playing on grassCompletely unexpected

Juliboh🤎 @Juliboh10 @josemorgado This guy is better than every single tennis player now except Djokovic

Michael Taube @michaeltaube José Morgado @josemorgado What a performance.



Playing his first grass tournament outside of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz... is into the final, after easily beating Sebi Korda 6-3, 6-4.



By far the best match he ever played on this surface.



6th final of the year in 9 tournaments played



39-4 W-L



Michael Taube @michaeltaube José Morgado @josemorgado What a performance.

Playing his first grass tournament outside of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz... is into the final, after easily beating Sebi Korda 6-3, 6-4.

By far the best match he ever played on this surface.

6th final of the year in 9 tournaments played

39-4 W-L

Ridiculous What a performance.Playing his first grass tournament outside of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz... is into the final, after easily beating Sebi Korda 6-3, 6-4.By far the best match he ever played on this surface.6th final of the year in 9 tournaments played39-4 W-LRidiculous https://t.co/PkRCYcuFvi Alcaraz is a tremendous player. Like most Spaniards, he's struggled on grass courts. Almost lost in the first round of Queen's Club to Rinderknech, a lucky loser. His game has since picked up -- and he's now in his first grass court final. Nicely done!

andrew @annjjjuuu José Morgado @josemorgado What a performance.



Playing his first grass tournament outside of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz... is into the final, after easily beating Sebi Korda 6-3, 6-4.



By far the best match he ever played on this surface.



6th final of the year in 9 tournaments played



39-4 W-L



andrew @annjjjuuu José Morgado @josemorgado What a performance.

Playing his first grass tournament outside of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz... is into the final, after easily beating Sebi Korda 6-3, 6-4.

By far the best match he ever played on this surface.

6th final of the year in 9 tournaments played

39-4 W-L

Ridiculous What a performance.Playing his first grass tournament outside of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz... is into the final, after easily beating Sebi Korda 6-3, 6-4.By far the best match he ever played on this surface.6th final of the year in 9 tournaments played39-4 W-LRidiculous https://t.co/PkRCYcuFvi Finally downloaded the grass court pack, he'll be practically unstoppable by next year

eseose @eseosegift José Morgado @josemorgado What a performance.



Playing his first grass tournament outside of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz... is into the final, after easily beating Sebi Korda 6-3, 6-4.



By far the best match he ever played on this surface.



6th final of the year in 9 tournaments played



39-4 W-L



Ridiculous What a performance.Playing his first grass tournament outside of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz... is into the final, after easily beating Sebi Korda 6-3, 6-4.By far the best match he ever played on this surface.6th final of the year in 9 tournaments played39-4 W-LRidiculous https://t.co/PkRCYcuFvi Waiting to crown this run with a GS twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Waiting to crown this run with a GS twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

"Right now I feel like I'm playing for 10 years on grass" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the Cinch Championships - Day Six.

Carlos Alcaraz, who is playing just his third tournament on grass, stated in an on-court interview that he is so at ease on the surface that he feels like he has been playing on it for 10 years.

"Right now I feel like I'm playing for 10 years on grass, it's something crazy for me. I didn't expect to adapt my movement, my game so fast on grass. I'm really happy with that," he said.

He added:

"I'm playing great, I'm feeling great. I'm really happy to play here in Queen's. Since the first match, I feel the love from the crowd. I would say that it's impossible to win these kind of matches without them, without the energy they bring to me."

Speaking about his opponent in the title bout, Alex de Minaur, Carlos Alcaraz said:

"It's going to be a big challenge for me. His game is really good on grass. He serves so flat. He's going to be very dangerous here on grass. But I think about myself, I'm thinking about my game."

"I will try to put my game in the match. I will try not to think about the opponent. Just enjoy the final, enjoy playing here and let's see what happens."

