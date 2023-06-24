"The Carlos Alcaraz vibes of domination are so Nadal-esque" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard's semifinal win over Sebastian Korda at Queen's Club

Carlos Alcaraz continued to thrive on the grass courts at London in the run-up to Wimbledon, defeating unseeded American Sebastian Korda in the Queen's Club Championships semifinal on Saturday (June 24).
The 20-year-old dropped his first set earlier in the week at Queen's but has since looked really good and proved to be too strong for Korda, winning 6-3, 6-4 on the night. Alcaraz will now face Australian Alex de Minaur in his first ATP Tour final on grass.
If the Spaniard emerges victorious in Sunday's final, he would reclaim the World No.1 ranking from Novak Djokovic. The title win would not only solidify his status as the best player in the world but also grant him the esteemed position of being the top seed at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.
In view of this, tennis fans took to Twitter to react to the event. One user compared Carlos Alcaraz to his compatriot and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, claiming that the young Spaniard's dominance vibes are strikingly similar to Nadal's.
"Jeez the Alcaraz vibes of domination are so Rafa-esque I feel like I’ve watched this movie 30 million times. I’m putting on the news and let’s see if this mad dog gets to Moscow," the user wrote.
Another user stated that despite having barely played on grass, Alcaraz looks better than anyone on grass other than Novak Djokovic. The user tweeted:
"Barely played on grass and already looks better then anyone on grass besides Djokovic.. what a superstar he is at such a young age."
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
"Right now I feel like I'm playing for 10 years on grass" - Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, who is playing just his third tournament on grass, stated in an on-court interview that he is so at ease on the surface that he feels like he has been playing on it for 10 years.
"Right now I feel like I'm playing for 10 years on grass, it's something crazy for me. I didn't expect to adapt my movement, my game so fast on grass. I'm really happy with that," he said.
He added:
"I'm playing great, I'm feeling great. I'm really happy to play here in Queen's. Since the first match, I feel the love from the crowd. I would say that it's impossible to win these kind of matches without them, without the energy they bring to me."
Speaking about his opponent in the title bout, Alex de Minaur, Carlos Alcaraz said:
"It's going to be a big challenge for me. His game is really good on grass. He serves so flat. He's going to be very dangerous here on grass. But I think about myself, I'm thinking about my game."
"I will try to put my game in the match. I will try not to think about the opponent. Just enjoy the final, enjoy playing here and let's see what happens."