"The cat is prettier than me" - Taylor Fritz, Sebastian Korda’s girlfriends Morgan Riddle & Ivana Nedved share their cat cafe experience in Shanghai

Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda's respective girlfriends Morgan Riddle and Ivana Nedved recently found a way to relax and have fun while their boyfriends were busy competing in the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

The two ladies visited a cat cafe in the Chinese city, where they spent some quality time with the furry residents before sharing their experiences.

Cat cafes are popular spots in Shanghai, where customers can enjoy a drink or a snack while interacting with various breeds of cats. Some of these cafes also serve as shelters for stray or abandoned cats, and allow customers to adopt them if they wish.

On Thursday, October 5, Riddle and Nedved posted several pictures and clips from their visit to the cafe on their Instagram stories, showing them petting and playing with the cats.

"Shut up right now"; "This cat is prettier than me," Riddle captioned her stories referring to two cats.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

One of the highlights of their visit to the cat cafe was when Nedved found a cat that looked like her own pet, Lulu. She shared a clip on her Instagram story, where she compared the two cats and wrote:

"found this place where you could pet cats and play with them...this is literally my lulu's twin 😭😭😭," Nedved wrote on Instagram.

Another moment was when Nedved discovered a cat hiding under Riddle's dress. The latter lifted her dress slightly and revealed the cat sitting on the ground.

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved on Instagram

Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda to begin Shanghai Masters campaigns with second-round matches

Taylor Fritz (L) and Sebastian Korda (R)

While Riddle and Nedved were enjoying their time with cats, Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda were preparing for their second-round matches at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Both players have received a bye in the first round and will play against Asian rivals in their opening matches.

Seventh-seed Fritz will face Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki, while 26th-seed Korda will take on Chinese wildcard Yunchaokete Bu. Both Watanuki and Bu are known for their powerful baseline games and their ability to hit winners from both wings.

Fritz has had a decent season so far, with a 50-20 win-loss record and a quarterfinal appearance at the US Open. He will be looking to win his second ATP Masters 1000 trophy of his career in Shanghai.

Korda is coming off a final run at the Astana Open, where he lost to Adrian Mannarino in three sets. He will be looking to bounce back and win his maiden ATP 1000 title at the Shanghai Masters.

The winners of Fritz and Korda's matches will face tough opponents in the third round. The former could take on one of Jiri Lehecka and Diego Schwartzman, while the latter could face Cristian Garin or Daniil Medvedev.