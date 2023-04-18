Spanish tennis is in really good hands thanks to the timely arrival of the charismatic Carlos Alcaraz, believes compatriot Pablo Andujar. With the teenager arriving just as 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal gets closer to hanging up his racquet, the 37-year-old feels tennis in his country has gotten "very lucky."

Andujar played the last professional match of his ATP Tour career at the 2023 Barcelona Open, falling to Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round. Speaking to the press afterwards, the former World No. 32 touched on the future of tennis in Spain, lavishing praise on Alcaraz in particular.

Hailing the World No. 2 as a "phenomenon" and a "once in a lifetime" athlete, Andujar opined that Carlos Alcaraz's presence is good for all tennis fans.

“We have been very lucky. Having a phenomenon like Carlitos Alcaraz, no matter how well things are done at the club, academy and federation level, I think it's something that happens... I thought once in a lifetime," Andujar said.

"When Rafa leaves, the fact of having another No. 1 and also with that charisma, is really incredible. The Spanish tennis thing has no explanation, it is lucky for all of us who love tennis," he added.

In addition to the reigning US Open champion, Pablo Andujar pointed to others like Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Martin Landaluce and others, declaring that the future of the sport in Spain was in safe hands.

"Carlos is above the rest, but we also have Davidovich, Landaluce, Rincón, Zapata, Pedrito, etc. We have a great academy, I don't know if we will have as many players as in my time, but surely the future is in good hands," Pablo Andujar said.

Carlos Alcaraz to kickstart Barcelona Open title defense against Nuno Borges

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Miami Open

While Pablo Andujar's Barcelona Open campaign ended in the first round, top seed Carlos Alcaraz will kickstart his against Nuno Borges in the second round. Borges beat Ilya Ivashka in his opener to set up a meeting with the defending champion and top seed.

Alcaraz was last seen in action at the Miami Open, where he fell to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. An injury he sustained at the tournament forced him to pull out of the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters, a tournament Rafael Nadal missed as well.

Nadal is also absent in Barcelona, as the former World No. 1 is still recovering from the hip injury he sustained at the Australian Open at the start of the year.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes